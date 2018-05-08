Matt Harvey rumors: Giants, Rangers among four teams interested in recently DFA'd Mets pitcher

The New York Mets designated Matt Harvey for assignment on Friday, giving them 10 days to trade or release the star-crossed right-hander. It remains unclear whether or not the Mets will be able to execute a trade, but one thing is for sure: Other teams are interested in adding Harvey.

On Monday, SNY's Andy Martino defined the forming Harvey market. In an afternoon report, he highlighted the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners as the main entrants, with Harvey's old pitching coach Dan Warthen urging the Rangers to make a run at his old charge. (Both teams were expected to show interest.) Martino added more teams to the Harvey derby on Monday night, citing sources who have the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds in the mix.

Source: Giants showing "very strong" interest in Matt Harvey. No deal done yet. Cueto out 6 weeks. Reds another previously unreported suitor. Keep eye on Giants — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) May 8, 2018

As with before, each team makes sense as a potential landing spot. San Francisco received word early on Monday that Johnny Cueto could miss up to two months due to injury. While the Giants are trying to stay afloat in the National League playoff race, the Reds are looking to stay afloat period. Harvey isn't going to turn the lowly Reds into a contender, but helping him rebound could improve their appeal to downtrodden pitchers heading forward. Hey, every brick helps.

Harvey, for his part, isn't assured a comeback. Though he remains on the right side of 30, he's facing an uphill battle due to diminished stuff. Concerns about his durability (he's underwent a pair of major operations, in Tommy John and thoracic outlet surgery) and -- fair or not -- work ethic will continue to haunt him as well. Still, Harvey is a big name and formerly a big talent, and figures to receive a couple more chances no matter how things go.

With that in mind, don't be surprised if more names are added to the list before Harvey finds his next employer.