The Baltimore Orioles are set to take on the New York Mets in Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon. It's an intriguing matchup for several reasons, but the top of the list here is Matt Harvey taking the mound for the Orioles.

Harvey spent six seasons with the Mets, starting the 2013 All-Star Game on that mound and finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting that season. He also was one of the pitching staff anchors on the 2015 run to the NL pennant, famously talking his way out of being shut down during September and pitching deep into October instead.

Following that 2015 run, the remaining times with Harvey and the Mets were tumultuous, but there's no need to relive the bad. From 2012-15, Harvey made 65 starts for the Mets, going 25-18 with a 2.53 ERA (146 ERA+), 1.00 WHIP and 449 strikeouts in 427 innings. Harvey, who has never faced the Mets, was traded away from New York in 2018. Wednesday gives Mets fans their first chance to greet Harvey in three years.

He's most familiar with this ballpark and it's not even close. He's made 51 career starts in Citi Field. His second-highest total among ballparks would be the 13 starts he made in Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park. He carries a career 3.14 ERA in Citi Field. Though Harvey is far from the pitcher he was during his prime years, he's 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.29 WHIP this season for the Orioles, which is pretty solid.

Harvey's counterpart in this game, Taijuan Walker, might be having his career year. It's still way too early to be sure, obviously, as it is just six starts. He is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA (161 ERA+), 1.03 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 34 innings. He's walking too many hitters, but he's also holding opponents to a .171 average and .231 slugging.

Oh, and the Mets have won six games in a row, reaching a season-high four games over .500. They lead the NL East by a game.

They'll get a chance to keep things going Wednesday on Matt Harvey Day, only this time, for the first time ever, it happens with him as the opponent.