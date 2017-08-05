Matt Joyce gets two-game ban for allegedly calling fan gay slur during heated exchange

Friday night Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce allegedly called a fan a gay slur during the team's loss to the Angels (LAA 8, OAK 6). The exchange was seen by an Associated Press photographer.

The A's released a statement Saturday saying the are "very disappointed" in Joyce, and shortly thereafter MLB announced Joyce has been suspended two games for the incident. He will also participate in an outreach program.

. @Athletics OF Matt Joyce has received a 2-game suspension w/o pay, starting tonight. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 5, 2017

Joyce has apologized and will participate in a public outreach initiative with @PFLAG. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 5, 2017

The salary Joyce is losing during the suspension will be donated to the outreach initiative.

Earlier this year Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar was suspended two games for calling Braves reliever Jason Motte a gay slur. He also participated in an outreach program and donated salary.