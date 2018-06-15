Matt Kemp, Robinson Chirinos each suspended one game following home-plate dust-up

Chirinos is serving his suspension Friday, while Kemp is appealing the decision

Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp partook in a dust-up on Wednesday. Chirinos didn't take kindly to Kemp running over him on a play at the plate, then shouldering past him afterward. The two exchanged shoves, the benches cleared, and that was that so far as ballplayers behaving poorly went.

On Friday, Major League Baseball handed down punishment, with both Chirinos and Kemp receiving one-game suspensions and fines. Chirinos will serve his Friday night, but Kemp is appealing:

On the season, Chirinos is hitting .196/.306/.387 -- numbers well below his norm. Kemp, meanwhile, has hit .335/.367/.555 so far in his second run with the Dodgers.

