Matt Keough, former Oakland A's All-Star and MLB front office special assistant, dies at 64

Matt Keough, a right-handed pitcher who played in parts of nine MLB seasons from 1977-86, died Saturday night, the Oakland Athletics confirmed. The cause of death was not listed. He was 64.

Keough played for the A's from 1977-83 and worked in the team's front office as a special assistant.

"Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A," A's vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said in a statement. "He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight."

"The community of Players is saddened by the loss of Matt Keough, who carried on his family's proud baseball legacy through more than four decades as a player, coach and executive," the MLB Players Association said in a statement. "The MLBPA extends its sympathies to Matt's family, the Oakland A's organization and his many friends and fans throughout the game."

Keough debuted as a September call-up in 1977 and made the All-Star Game as a rookie in 1978, when he went posted a 3.24 ERA in 197 1/3 innings. He remained in Oakland's rotation until being traded to the Yankees in June 1983. Keough also suited up for the Cardinals, Cubs, and Astros in his career, and also played three seasons in Japan.

An MLB comeback attempt with the Angels was cut short in 1992 when Keough was struck in the head by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout during a spring training game. His injuries required emergency surgery. Keough retired with a 4.17 ERA in 1,190 MLB innings, and he later worked as a scout, special assistant, and pitching advisor with the A's, Angels, and Rays.

Keough belongs to a baseball family. Matt's father, Marty, played 11 big-league seasons from 1956-66 and his uncle Joe played six years in the show from 1968-73. Both were outfielders. Shane Keough, Matt's son, played minor-league ball with the A's from 2007-10. He was also an outfielder. Shane shared the following post on Instagram:

"My favorite place was always on your shoulders," Shane's post reads. "It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders. It wasn't always perfect but I wouldn't change it for the world. You taught me more than you'll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again – I love dad."

Keough is survived by three children: sons Shane and Colton, and daughter Kara. Kara is married to former NFL player Kyle Bosworth. McCoy, their second child who is referenced in Shane's post, died shortly after being born last month.