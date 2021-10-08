The Houston Astros began the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, and one man has arguably as much riding on the series as the players and coaches. In June, Houston-based business owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale used the William Hill mobile app to bet $2 million (+1000) on the Astros to win the World Series, which would payout $22 million -- the largest amount in U.S. sports betting history -- if successful.

McIngvale, who threw out the first pitch to rapper Bun B before Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, made the bets to hedge for his "Astros Win" promotion. The promotion allows Gallery Furniture mattress buyers who spent $3,000 or more to get their money back if the Astros win it all. McIngvale told the Action Network his liability is $20 million, so his William Hill bet would cover it and then some.

But the William Hill bet wasn't the only one McIngvale made. In June bet a combined $1.25 million across three other sportsbooks on an Astros World Series win, which would payout a whopping $35.6 million.

With those numbers in mind, the executives at Caesars -- which bought William Hill for $3.7 billion in September -- may need a few of McIngvale's mattresses to sleep at night while the Astros make their playoff run.

"Obviously the Astros would be the worst-case scenario," Caesars vice president Craig Mucklow told the Action Network. "This is the first time I've seen something like this wager in the futures market. It's an exciting bet to take, but it would be nice if they got knocked out early."

The Astros don't look like a team destined for an early exit, as they claimed a first-place finish in the AL West -- their fourth over the last five years -- and will play in front of their home fans for the first time since the 2019 World Series. The team is currently +445 to win it all at Caesars.