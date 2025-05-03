Once again, Max Fried played stopper for the New York Yankees. Fried held the Tampa Bay Rays to one hit (a single) in seven shutout innings Friday night to get the Yankees back into the win column (NY 3, TB 0). He has allowed one unearned run in four starts and 27 2/3 innings following a Yankees' loss this year, and is 6-0 in seven starts overall.

"The different ways he can beat you," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked what impressed him most about Fried's outing. "There were a couple innings where he was kind of reining in his command a little bit. Some of the innings he's ripping off some good breaking balls, some of the innings he's adding and subtracting on his heater."

Fried struck out six Rays (three on sliders and one each on a fastball, curveball, and changeup) and walked two in Friday's win. Tampa never had a runner reach second base in the game.

The Yankees are a perfect 7-0 in Fried's seven starts. This is the first time they've won a pitcher's first seven starts with the team since Richard Dotson back in 1988. Fried's 1.01 ERA is the lowest through a pitcher's first seven starts with the Yankees in franchise history. His first impression with New York has gone better than anyone could have hoped.

Fried joined the Yankees on an eight-year, $218 million free-agent contract this past season. He was their first move after Juan Soto signed across town with the New York Mets. Soto went to the Mets, and the Yankees pivoted to Fried two days later. The $218 million contract is the richest for a left-hander in baseball history.

The Yankees lost ace Gerrit Cole to Tommy John surgery in spring training and Fried has stepped into the role masterfully. It is not new to him, of course. Fried fronted the rotation for the Atlanta Braves the last few years, and was their No. 1 starter during their 2021 World Series run.

Friday's win improved the Yankees to an AL East leading 19-13 this season. The Rays have lost four straight and scored a total of three runs in those four games. They are 14-18 this year.