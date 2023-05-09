The Atlanta Braves have placed left-hander Max Fried on the injured list because of a strained forearm. Fried's IL stint is backdated to May 6. (Teams are allowed to retroactively apply an IL designation up to 72 hours provided the player did not appear in a game during the interim period.) In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow southpaw Danny Young from Triple-A to fill the role on the active roster.

According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Fried's MRI did not create "any concern" that he would require Tommy John surgery. Still, Fried's stay on the injured list is expected to be a lengthy one, as he'll be shut down until his forearm heals. At that point, he'll begin throwing and building strength again, essentially necessitating another spring training for him.

Fried, 29, is making his second trip to the shelf this season. He previously missed a few weeks earlier in the year after suffering a strained hamstring. In five starts this season, he had amassed a 2.08 ERA (215 ERA+) and a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He most recently pitched on Friday, surrendering seven runs (five of them earned) over the course of six innings against the Baltimore Orioles. It's perhaps worth noting that his velocity was down compared to his seasonal average, albeit by only 0.2 mph.

Curiously, the Braves had not announced a starter for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox despite it being Fried's turn in the rotation. Manager Brian Snitker told reporters over the weekend that the team was "just going through some things."

Fried is the second Braves pitcher to hit the injured list in the past week. Atlanta placed right-hander Kyle Wright on the shelf last Wednesday because of a strained shoulder. The Braves are also without Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa, both of whom are recovering from Tommy John surgery, as well as Kolby Allaird (oblique).

The Braves have a few options to choose from in Triple-A. Rookie left-handers Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster -- a pair who have combined for five big-league starts this season -- are slated to start for Gwinnett on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, making them the most obvious candidates to take the ball for the Braves.