Max Muncy beats Madison Bumgarner at the plate and in his post-game quotes

The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco Sunday afternoon in a fast, 1-0 game. Both pitchers were brilliant, with the only blemish being Max Muncy taking Madison Bumgarner deep in the first inning. Given that it was a long home run where the batter watched it for a quick second or two and that it was the overly intense Bumgarner, the tempers flaring part wasn't all too surprising:

That wasn't even really an egregious look by Muncy, but, as noted, it's Bumgarner. As he says after the game, that's just how he is:

Madison Bumgarner: “They want to let everyone be themselves, then let me by myself. That’s me. You do your thing, I’ll do mine. Everybody is different. That’s how I want to play, that’s how I’m going to.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 9, 2019

I would say something like "fair enough," but there's a gap there. He's saying to let him be and I agree with that, but he's not letting Muncy be himself. He didn't let Muncy do his thing. He threw a temper tantrum about it. There's a level of hypocrisy in that.

Regardless, Muncy beat him on the field and destroyed him with this interview:

"If you don't want me to watch the ball, you can get it out of the ocean." 😂@maxmuncy9 on his 1st inning HR off Madison Bumgarner. pic.twitter.com/lBSkGADMQd — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 9, 2019

For those who don't want to watch and listen, here's the winning quote:

"He yelled at me, he said 'don't watch the ball, you run.' I just responded back, 'if you don't want me to watch the ball, you can go get it out of the ocean.'"

BOOM, ROASTED!

As always, if you, a major-league pitcher, don't want to see how a player reacts to hitting a home run, don't give up a home run.