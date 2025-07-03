Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy left Wednesday night's eventual 5-4 comeback walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox with a serious-looking injury that the team is, for now, calling "left knee pain."

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Muncy will undergo an MRI on Thursday and that the team is "optimistic" after initial exams and hoping that he sustained a sprain of some kind.

In the sixth inning, Muncy sustained the injury while applying a tag to Michael A. Taylor as he slid into third base on an attempted steal. Taylor was called out for the second out of the inning, but Muncy collapsed to the ground in obvious pain and eventually required assistance to leave the field.

Here's a look:

Given the nature of the injury, the diagnosis of course may change depending upon further examination and imaging.

Muncy was replaced in the lineup and at third base by Enrique Hernández. Muncy's injury occurred moments before Clayton Kershaw recorded his 3,000th career strikeout.

A serious injury for Muncy would be a tough blow for the Dodgers, who have dealt with a long list of injuries this season. The 34-year-old veteran started slowly in this, his eighth season with the Dodgers. However, the decision to wear prescription eyeglasses helped Muncy find a vintage level of production on the plate.

Clayton Kershaw records his 3,000th career strikeout: Dodgers pitcher is just 20th to hit benchmark Mike Axisa

Before being fitted for corrective eyewear in early May, Muncy had a slash line of .181/.301/.292 on the season. Since he started wearing glasses, however, he's batted .291/.420/.563 with 12 home runs in 50 games coming into Wednesday night and more walks than strikeouts.

Muncy was edged out for the starting nod at third base for the National League in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game by Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres.