Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was placed on the injured list on Thursday with what the team described as a left knee bone bruise. Muncy had left Wednesday night's eventual 5-4 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox with a serious-looking injury that the team originally called "left knee pain." In a corresponding move, the Dodgers brought up outfielder Esteury Ruiz from Triple-A.

In the sixth inning, Muncy sustained the injury while applying a tag to Michael A. Taylor as he slid into third base on an attempted steal. Taylor was called out, but Muncy collapsed to the ground in obvious pain and eventually required assistance to leave the field. Here's a look at the play in question:

Muncy was replaced in the lineup and at third base by Enrique Hernández. Muncy's injury occurred moments before Clayton Kershaw recorded his 3,000th career strikeout.

A serious injury for Muncy would have been a tough blow for the Dodgers, who have dealt with a long list of injuries this season. The 34-year-old veteran started slowly in this, his eighth season with the Dodgers. However, the decision to wear prescription eyeglasses helped Muncy find a vintage level of production on the plate.

Before being fitted for corrective eyewear in early May, Muncy had a slash line of .181/.301/.292 on the season. Since he started wearing glasses, however, he's batted .291/.420/.563 with 12 home runs in 50 games coming into Wednesday night and more walks than strikeouts. Muncy was edged out for the starting nod at third base for the National League in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game by Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres.

Ruiz, 26, will be making his team debut after being obtained from the Athletics in April. In 66 games at Triple-A, he hit .292/.394/.458 with eight home runs and 38 stolen bases.