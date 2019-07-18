Max Muncy says Phillies closer Hector Neris shouted an expletive at Dodgers' dugout after converting save

Thursday afternoon, the Dodgers and Phillies wrapped up a very rainy -- and also very eventful -- four-game series at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies won the finale (PHI 7, LAD 6) thanks to Rhys Hoskins' two-run go-ahead single in the seventh inning.

Hector Neris, who blew the save Tuesday night, closed out Thursday's win, though he did make things interesting. He gave up a solo homer to Alex Verdugo and a long fly ball out to Justin Turner to end the game. After that final out, Neris appeared to shout something toward the Dodgers dugout. Max Muncy of the Dodgers said Neris yelled "f--- you" toward the visitor's dugout. The video:

Hector Neris gets the last word today.



Well, two words. pic.twitter.com/upMkHLgjMg — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 (@RochesRWinners) July 18, 2019

Benches did not clear but several Dodgers came out of the dugout to presumably respond to Neris. Following the game Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Pedro Moura of The Athletic, that for Neris to "look in our dugout and to taunt in any way, I think it's unacceptable." Roberts noted Neris was recently suspended for throwing at David Freese after blowing Tuesday's save opportunity.

Muncy told Moura: "He's blown about eight saves against us over the last two years. I guess he was finally excited he got one." For the record, Neris went into Thursday's game with an 0-2 record and an 8.49 ERA in 11 2/3 career innings against the Dodgers. He's converted half of his six save chances against Los Angeles, including Thursday.

A closer yelling something after locking down a save is hardly unusual. A closer yelling an expletive into the opposing dugout though? That's a step too far. It is completely understandable for the Dodgers to be upset after that.

The Dodgers and Phillies do not play again during the regular season. If this beef continues this year, it'll have to happen in October.