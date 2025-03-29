Max Scherzer's debut with the Toronto Blue Jays was one to forget Saturday. The future Hall of Famer surrendered two solo home runs in three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before being removed with what the team called right lat soreness. The Orioles went on to win for the second time in three games this series (BAL 9, TOR 5).

"[There was] imminent danger," Scherzer explained after he was removed from Saturday's game early (via Sportsnet). "This is 100% related to the thumb ... I'm frustrated. I want to pitch. I've got to get this 100% before I pitch again."

Max Scherzer TOR • SP • #31 2025 debut IP 3 H 3 R 2 BB 0 K 1 HR 2 View Profile

Scherzer missed time with a right thumb injury late in spring training and he believes his the lat soreness is a result of his body compensating for the thumb. He will meet with team doctors to determine the next step. Scherzer was scheduled to throw 80 or so pitches Saturday. He was removed after throwing 45.

Since 2021, the average lat strain absence for pitchers is 78 days, per the Baseball Prospectus Recovery Database. Even relatively minor lat strains can sideline a pitcher for months, not weeks. The Blue Jays have a solid starting five, though their depth behind that top five is fairly limited. Here is their rotation depth chart:

Rodríguez opened the season in the bullpen and allowed three runs in one inning on Opening Day. The Blue Jays would likely put him in the rotation to replace Scherzer rather than call up Bloss, who struggled badly in spring training (eight runs and three home runs in eight innings). Rodríguez had a 4.47 ERA in 21 starts last season.

Scherzer, 41 in July, was limited to nine starts by back surgery and a shoulder issue last season. He suffered a teres major muscle strain in Sept. 2023 and returned ahead of schedule to help the Texas Rangers in the postseason. Once one of the generation's great workhorses, the injuries have begun to pile up on Scherzer at the tail end of his career.

Saturday's loss dropped Toronto to 1-2 on the young season. Their pitching staff has allowed 10 home runs in 27 innings.