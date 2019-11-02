Max Scherzer gifted Nationals teammates special liquor bottles ahead of World Series parade
Each Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle is engraved to commemorate the accomplishment
The Washington Nationals a few days ago finished off a playoff run for the ages by winning the 2019 World Series against the 107-win Houston Astros. The parade to celebrate the occasion in Washington D.C. took place Saturday afternoon and just in front of the parade, Game 7 starting pitcher Max Scherzer gave his teammates a pretty nice gift.
Check it out.
Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch is a nice touch. It even somewhat matches their navy blue jerseys in which they had such success in the playoffs.
The Nationals' slogan throughout the playoffs was "Stay in the Fight," though after coming home with a 2-0 lead, it was altered to "Finish the Fight." Hence the "Finished the Fight" here on the bottles.
"There isn't a better group of players out there to become the first team to win the championship title for the Nationals," said Scherzer. "I wanted to thank each and every individual on this team and coaching staff who helped us get here, so I've teamed up with Johnnie Walker to gift them an engraved bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label to mark this moment and toast to the future. Nothing can beat this feeling and nothing is better to toast to this achievement than Johnnie Blue. Cheers to a damn good season and bringing this trophy home. Go Nats!"
The Nationals trailed going to the eighth inning of the Wild Card Game, were down two games to one in the NLDS and also trailed late in Game 5 that round. They then went to Houston down three games to two in the World Series and came from behind to win both Games 6 and 7. The comebacks seemed really fitting for the team loaded with veterans that had suffered so much heartbreak over the years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets name Carlos Beltran new manager
Carlos Beltran will replace Mickey Callaway in Queens
-
NY looking to college for pitching coach
New York dismissed longtime pitching coach Larry Rothschild earlier this week
-
Nike Swoosh debuts on MLB jerseys
Nike is taking over the league's jersey manufacturer next season
-
Japanese star visits NY during ALCS
Tsutsugo is one of the top power hitters in Japan
-
A look at the champions of the 2010s
The decade has produced a wide variety of champions
-
Ranking top 50 MLB free agents
Ranking the best talent headed into free agency this offseason
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night