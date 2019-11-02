Max Scherzer gifted Nationals teammates special liquor bottles ahead of World Series parade

The Washington Nationals a few days ago finished off a playoff run for the ages by winning the 2019 World Series against the 107-win Houston Astros. The parade to celebrate the occasion in Washington D.C. took place Saturday afternoon and just in front of the parade, Game 7 starting pitcher Max Scherzer gave his teammates a pretty nice gift.

Check it out.

Scherzer gifted his teammates an engraved bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue. Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch is a nice touch. It even somewhat matches their navy blue jerseys in which they had such success in the playoffs.

The Nationals' slogan throughout the playoffs was "Stay in the Fight," though after coming home with a 2-0 lead, it was altered to "Finish the Fight." Hence the "Finished the Fight" here on the bottles.

"There isn't a better group of players out there to become the first team to win the championship title for the Nationals," said Scherzer. "I wanted to thank each and every individual on this team and coaching staff who helped us get here, so I've teamed up with Johnnie Walker to gift them an engraved bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label to mark this moment and toast to the future. Nothing can beat this feeling and nothing is better to toast to this achievement than Johnnie Blue. Cheers to a damn good season and bringing this trophy home. Go Nats!"

The Nationals trailed going to the eighth inning of the Wild Card Game, were down two games to one in the NLDS and also trailed late in Game 5 that round. They then went to Houston down three games to two in the World Series and came from behind to win both Games 6 and 7. The comebacks seemed really fitting for the team loaded with veterans that had suffered so much heartbreak over the years.