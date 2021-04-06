The Nationals were finally able to return to the field on Tuesday, after a five-day delay due to COVID-19 issues. They had to do so shorthanded, but still, it was nice that they had their home fans on hand for the first time since winning the 2019 World Series.

They even re-raised the 2019 World Series champions banner for the benefit for the 5,000 or so fans in attendance. A nice moment that would've been a lot better in front of a full house in 2020, but hey, in his day and age we cherish the good moments as they come.

Unfortunately for the Nationals fans in attendance, the Braves didn't get caught up in the moment.

Ronald Acuna rudely greeted the first pitch he saw from Nationals ace Max Scherzer (and the first pitch of the Nationals' season):

That wasn't cheap. Neither was Freddie Freeman's shot later in the inning:

Nor Dansby Swanson's shot to lead off the second:

Freeman comes out on top with distance at 423 feet, trailed closely by Acuna at 416 and Swanson at 412.

Of note here is this is the third straight season Scherzer has allowed a first-inning homer on Opening Day. In 2019, it was Robinson Cano of the Mets, last season it was Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees -- how could we forget that game after the extended delay to start the year? -- and then this time around it was Acuna and Freeman.

The Nationals did get two runs back in the second, making it 3-2 Braves going to the third. But then to lead off the third, Acuna clubbed another.

Already, Scherzer had allowed four home runs in a game. This marks just the third time in his career that has happened.

On April 3, 2011, the Yankees hit four off of him. That was pre-prime Max when he was in Detroit and those Yankees would lead the league in homers.

On May 6, 2016, the Cubs hit four. I think we all remember the 2016 Cubs.

These Braves have a powerful offense as well. And keep in the mind the long delay before Scherzer had a competitive stint on the mound.

Still, it had to be awfully jarring to see this for the Nats fans who were so excited to finally watch a game again, especially after seeing that banner raised.