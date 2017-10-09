Max Scherzer hamstring injury thrusts Nationals staff inexperience into spotlight

Let's talk hypothetical match-ups. In a pivotal Game 3 in a 1-1 series, Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be facing off against Jose Quintana, looking to get the Nationals an all-important swing-game win in Chicago. Scherzer wasn't able to start Games 1 or 2, presumably due to a hamstring injury that he suffered at the end of September. This presents a problem for Washington going into the back half of the NLDS series. A problem which is, in a word, inexperience.

Of the three dominant pitchers that the Nationals fielded in 2017, only Scherzer has significant playoff time. Gio Gonzalez and Stephen Strasburg have both pitched in playoff games, with Strasburg's only appearance coming in 2014 in a start against the Giants and Gonzalez getting multiple starts in only one postseason (2012 against the Cardinals).

Strasburg and Gonzalez pitched in the first two games of the series, going 1-1. Strasburg took a loss in Game 1 despite an excellent outing. Strasburg threw seven innings, gave up two runs (both of which were unearned), and had 10 strikeouts. The Nationals bats were shut out, and the Cubs ultimately lost 3-0. Gonzalez picked up a no-decision after five innings and three runs allowed (all earned) in Game 2. Washington put up six runs, giving the Nats a 6-3 win.

From here on out, however, things get trickier. Scherzer has started 12 postseason games against Strasburg and Gonzalez's combined seven starts (including this year). Scherzer is 4-4 career in the postseason, with a career ERA of 3.74. The bottom line is that he's the only known quantity regarding Nationals starters. Being forced to keep him out the first two games will make it impossible to get him innings in Game 4 and extremely difficult in a prospective Game 5. Strasburg and Gonzalez haven't had to pitch on the stage that it takes to clinch a series, which should be a concern for the Nationals.

There's no doubt that Scherzer had to be crated before Game 1 -- his intensity has only increased in recent years -- but it's telling that the Nationals thought his hamstring would hamper him enough to hold him out. Losing Scherzer almost nullifies the home-field advantage that the first two games brought Washington -- the Nationals taking the split makes it feel like things are in their favor with Scherzer getting the ball tonight. However, Dusty Baker undoubtedly would be more comfortable giving Gonzalez the ball on Monday and having Scherzer ready for a possible Game 5.

If Tanner Roark comes out in Chicago and dominates Game 4 to clinch, then obviously the point is moot. But the Nationals need to win on Monday first. If they look like they did in Game 1, then Jose Quintana will feast on the lineup. Scherzer can keep up with Quintana. The worry is that Strasburg may have to pitch in a game that will be required to save Washington's season -- no small feat for a pitcher who haven't been put in that situation often (or ever). Jake Arrieta and Kyle Hendricks, are waiting in the wings for Games 4 & 5, and have been there before. Hendricks pitched in Game 7 against the Indians in last season's World Series, so the experience wouldn't be new for him.

In a potential Game 5, it is possible for Scherzer to see innings -- but it would be risky. There is precedent for him being brought out of the bullpen. The Tigers did so twice, and he picked up a hold and a win in those games. However, on only two days rest at that point, it would make him unavailable for Game 1 and potentially Game 2 of the prospective NLCS. This is why being a manager in the playoffs is so difficult, by the way. It's a juggling act between win-now games and not hamstringing yourself in upcoming games.

Between Strasburg and Gonzalez, Gonzalez is actually the riskier pitcher of the two. Strasburg has a 0.75 playoff ERA (but take this with a grain of salt, as his sample size is two games and 12 innings). Gonzalez, meanwhile, has a 4.24 ERA in 23 1/3 innings. The intangibles, however, come into play. Pitching in must-win games forces a completely different mindset. Strasburg is an ace, and Gonzalez has ace potential. Obviously you want these players to get experience in key games. But Scherzer has proven he can handle the pressure, an important distinction.

It will be a balancing act, but if any manager can handle it, it's Baker. How Scherzer performs in Monday's game will be telling for how Washington will approach Game 5. Obviously his health is of paramount importance, but this feels like the Nationals' best shot at a World Series. With so much talent on staff, the Cubs were likely one of their worst Round 1 match-ups, but if they survive this series then anything can happen from here on out.