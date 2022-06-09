New York Mets ace Max Scherzer has resumed throwing bullpen sessions as he continues to progress from the oblique issue that landed him on the injured list, according to Pat Ragazzo. Starting pitchers often require about a month to stretch out fully, something that would seem necessary given the length of Scherzer's absence.

As such, should Scherzer continue to proceed at this rate, he would likely return to the Mets rotation sometime in early to mid July. The All-Star break, scheduled to begin on July 18, would seem to serve as a natural opportunity to fold him back into the mix.

Scherzer, 37 years old, has not pitched in a game since May 18. He'd made eight starts prior to suffering the injury, amassing a 2.54 ERA (158 ERA+) and a 5.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49 2/3 innings. Scherzer, of course, joined the Mets over the offseason after signing a two-year contract worth $86.7 million that included a player option for 2024.

Scherzer isn't the only notable Mets player dealing with an injury. Fellow ace Jacob deGrom has been sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his shoulder. Emergent youngster Tylor Megill, meanwhile, is expected to return to the rotation on Friday after having missed nearly a month because of his own shoulder issues.

The Mets entered Thursday night with a 38-21 record on the season, giving them a comfortable seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. After an off day on Thursday, the Mets will resume their season with a three-game weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels. That set will wrap up a 10-game, three-city west-coast road trip that has seen them go 3-4 thus far.