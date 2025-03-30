The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Max Scherzer on the injured list on Sunday, a day after he made his forgettable team debut. The future Hall of Famer surrendered two solo home runs in three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before being removed with what the team initially called right lat soreness. Scherzer's injury is now described as right thumb inflammation. He's expected to see a hand specialist Monday, according to manager John Schneider.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled left-hander Easton Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo.

"[There was] imminent danger," Scherzer explained after he was removed from Saturday's game early (via Sportsnet). "This is 100% related to the thumb ... I'm frustrated. I want to pitch. I've got to get this 100% before I pitch again."

Max Scherzer TOR • SP • #31 2025 debut IP 3 H 3 R 2 BB 0 K 1 HR 2 View Profile

Scherzer, who missed time with a right thumb injury late in spring training, said Saturday that he believes the lat soreness was a result of his body compensating for the thumb. He was scheduled to throw 80 or so pitches Saturday, but was removed after throwing 45.

The Blue Jays have a solid starting five, though their depth behind that top five is fairly limited. Here is their rotation depth chart:

Rodríguez opened the season in the bullpen and allowed three runs in one inning on Opening Day. He or the newly recalled Lucas are likely to take Scherzer's spot in the rotation, according to Schneider.

"See where we land after today and the next couple games and go from there," Schneider told reporters Sunday.

Scherzer, 41 in July, was limited to nine starts by back surgery and a shoulder issue last season. He suffered a teres major muscle strain in September 2023 and returned ahead of schedule to help the Texas Rangers in the postseason. Once one of the generation's great workhorses, the injuries have begun to pile up on Scherzer at the tail end of his career.

Saturday's loss dropped Toronto to 1-2 on the young season. Their pitching staff has allowed 10 home runs in 27 innings.