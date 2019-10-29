Max Scherzer injury update: Nationals ace could be available to pitch World Series Game 6 if needed

HOUSTON -- Under the watchful eye of pitching coach Paul Mehart and trainer Paul Lessard, Nationals ace Max Scherzer played catch with bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez for about 10-15 minutes prior to Game 6 Tuesday afternoon. Scherzer was scratched from his Game 5 start with stiffness in his neck and back.

"I'm good," Scherzer declared as he walked off the field.

After some light tosses to warm up, Scherzer threw with his full pitching motion -- he brought his hands over his head and everything -- and with intent. If he wasn't throwing with 100 percent effort, it was pretty close. Scherzer played catch on flat ground only and did not throw in the bullpen.

Prior to Game 5, Scherzer admitted he'd felt discomfort for a few days, and described the injury as a "little thing that turned into a big thing that turned into a giant thing." He received a cortisone shot, which typically take 48 hours to fully kick in, Sunday afternoon. His throwing session came after the 48 hours.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez indicated Scherzer will be able to start a potential Game 7 despite the Game 5 scratch. Based on Tuesday's throwing session, I would be surprised if Scherzer is not on the mound in Game 7. He threw free and easy and showed no obvious discomfort, and might even be available in Game 6.

Max Scherzer is avail tonight if needed, I’m told. He’s pitched with a broken finger all year. Had a broken nose earlier this season. Felt good testing the neck earlier today. — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 29, 2019

"He's good to go," Nationals GM Mike Rizzo told reporters, including USA Today's Bob Nightengale, about his Game 7 availability.

Of course, the Nationals have to force a Game 7 if they want Scherzer to start. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead and can clinch a World Series title with a win Wednesday. Stephen Strasburg will be on the mound trying to keep the Nationals alive.