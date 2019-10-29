Max Scherzer injury update: Nationals ace named starter for potential World Series Game 7

HOUSTON -- Under the watchful eye of pitching coach Paul Menhart and trainer Paul Lessard, Nationals ace Max Scherzer played catch with bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez for about 10-15 minutes prior to Game 6 Tuesday afternoon. Scherzer was scratched from his Game 5 start with stiffness in his neck and back.

"I'm good," Scherzer declared as he walked off the field.

After some light tosses to warm up, Scherzer threw with his full pitching motion -- he brought his hands over his head and everything -- and with intent. If he wasn't throwing with 100 percent effort, it was pretty close. Scherzer played catch on flat ground only and did not throw in the bullpen.

Prior to Game 5, Nationals manager Dave Martinez indicated Scherzer will be able to start a potential Game 7. Martinez reiterated that prior to Game 6 and it didn't sound like lip service. Scherzer threw free and easy and showed no obvious discomfort Tuesday afternoon. He looks ready to start Wednesday.

"As of right now, yes," Martinez said when asked whether said Scherzer would start a potential Game 7. "... He threw, he felt good. We'll see what transpires between now and tonight. But he said he feels good. As of right now, he'll definitely start Game 7."

Prior to Game 5, Scherzer admitted he'd felt discomfort for a few days, and described the injury as a "little thing that turned into a big thing that turned into a giant thing." He received a cortisone shot, which typically take 48 hours to fully kick in, Sunday afternoon. His throwing session came after the 48 hours.

"If Max tells me tonight that he's good, then Max would pitch until his neck decides he can't pitch anymore," Martinez added. "I can't see myself telling Max, 'Hey, you're only going to go 75 pitches.' He's going to want to go as long as he can."

Martinez more or less shot down the idea of using Scherzer in relief in Game 6 -- "I feel that would be pushing it," he said -- but did say it is all hands on deck with the Nationals facing elimination. Game 3 starter Anibal Sanchez and Game 4 starter Patrick Corbin are available in relief.

Of course, the Nationals have to force a Game 7 if they want Scherzer to start. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead and can clinch a World Series title with a win Wednesday. Stephen Strasburg will be on the mound trying to keep the Nationals alive.