Max Scherzer is using situational pitching to have one of the best seasons of his career

We're finally at the point in the season where we can start to take numbers at face value and draw conclusions from them. Here's one early conclusion: Max Scherzer is really good. Remember when Scherzer said at the beginning of the season that we may see him pitch better in 2018? Well at age 34, Scherzer has walked that walk so far this year.

Both the raw numbers and the rates support it. Scherzer is currently on pace for career-bests in innings, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP; not to mention a possible third straight Cy Young.

The Numbers

You can't just disregard numbers when you talk about Scherzer's season. We're about a third of the way through the year now, and as we've been doing in other things like awards and standings, we can also start to extrapolate numbers to determine if players are having good or bad seasons. All it takes is a cursory glance to see that yes, Scherzer is having a good season.

So far this year, Scherzer has an ERA of 1.92 and a WHIP of .854. While that WHIP can change in a hurry, should those numbers hold up they would both be career-bests. Scherzer is 9-1 in 12 starts, he has 120 strikeouts to just 19 walks, and he's already at 79.2 innings pitched.

As of now, Scherzer is sixth in the league in WAR, with 2.9 wins above replacement, while his runs allowed per nine are a career-low 2.26. All of this to say, if this pace keeps up, Scherzer was right: he has gotten better. As impossible as it seems, he's pitching better than he ever has, and all of his rates are up. Granted, we can't just multiply Scherzer's numbers by three and decide he'll end up with 360 strikeouts and 27 wins, but even his rate-based stats are among the best of his career.

The Cutter

One thing to look at with Scherzer is what he's throwing and when. Scherzer didn't really throw a cutter until October 2017, and earlier in the season I postulated that his strikeout rate would go down if he started using it at a more significant rate. I was incredibly wrong. Scherzer's cutter is tailor-made for whiffs, and even though he's using it more, he's still using it situationally. This pitch is brutal for left-handed batters riding in. Here's a look at the action that it gets.

Max Scherzer, Wicked 88mph Power Slider/Cutter (eats up Lefties in that spot). 🤢 pic.twitter.com/30ng8m5xjs — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 25, 2018

Scherzer has thrown his cutter a grand total of three times this season against right-handed batters. But against lefties, it's a signature pitch, drawing a whiff rate of about 19 percent.

Brooks Baseball

When this pitch goes down and in on lefties, it's particularly brutal. A pitch inside at the knees has a whiff rate of 37.1 percent. Its only drawback is the high probability of a hit when the pitch is put into play. The BABIP on cutters is .444, uncharacteristically high for a Scherzer pitch.

Scherzer developed this pitch to combat lefties -- when they were already hitting .185 off of him in his career through October of last year. They're hitting .146 in October of last season combined with this year. Combine that with righties hitting .165 against him in his career, and Scherzer is as deadly as ever. It's just an example of how Scherzer has evolved to get better throughout his career.

The Slider

The other pitch I took note of in February was Scherzer's slider. This is another pitch that Scherzer likes to use situationally. He's thrown this pitch only twice against left-handed batters. Against right-handed batters, however, it looks a little something like this:

Max Scherzer, Disgusting 85mph Slider. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/k0jSzAuV46 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 31, 2018

That pitch darting down and away is a punch-out monster for the Nationals. Scherzer loves this pitch against right-handed batters, and it's easy to see why. It's a low-risk pitch in a pitcher's count, because no one is doing anything with that pitch if they make contact. When this pitch ends up around the knees, it's incredibly difficult to even make contact with.

Brooks Baseball

If Scherzer gets this pitch elevated, you see where he starts to get into trouble. Players can hit that sweeping action at the belt or the letters. However, when he works the slider out of the zone it becomes one of the most dangerous pitches in Scherzer's repertoire.

Impeccable fastball control

As anyone that's coached or played baseball will tell you, it all starts with the fastball. Scherzer's fastball isn't overpowering -- it's averaging 94.34 mph this year and topped out at 98 -- but it's where he puts it that makes it so hard to hit. Scherzer uses the fastball like it should be used -- as a table-setter. He still throws it about 50 percent of the time, and then he works his way into his more brutal stuff later in the count.

Scherzer doesn't give up hard contact on his fastball, but perhaps more importantly, he doesn't lean too heavily on it. More than anything else, Scherzer is remarkably cerebral. He picks and chooses his spots. If he throws a fastball on the first pitch, he's already thinking about the 1-2 slider that's coming up. Wherever Pedro Severino lines up, he knows that's where the pitch is going. And that relaxes everyone on the field.

From a numbers standpoint, Scherzer is better than ever. He's on pace for a career-high WAR, a career-low ERA and a career-low WHIP. That's amazing for a pitcher that's 34 years old. A dogged competitor, it's hard to imagine this pace dropping off for Scherzer, who has been consistent throughout his career. The Nationals need Scherzer in a big way right now. With the Braves and Phillies looking formidable in the East, it's up to the Nationals to stay on top. Scherzer is a huge part of that success, and this year, he's done nothing but contribute to it. Part of that is the successful incorporation of a few key pitches. The other part, however, is the fact that he knows where to put each pitch on every batter that gives them the worst chance of putting the ball in play.