The Max Scherzer era is underway in Texas. The three-time Cy Young winner wobbled early in his debut with the Texas Rangers on Thursday and the Chicago White Sox tagged him three runs in the first inning (GameTracker), though Scherzer settled down and finished with just those three runs allowed in six innings. He struck out nine batters and threw 105 pitches.

Truth be told, the White Sox did not hit Scherzer especially hard in the first inning. The three-run rally started with two bloop singles, continued with two walks, and concluded with a two-run ground-ball single. That all said, Scherzer would be the first to tell you he has to limit the damage in that inning, and that walking Yasmani Grandal on five pitches to force in the first run was inexcusable.

Scherzer settled down nicely following that first inning and retired 13 of the final 14 batters faced. He held the White Sox to an excellent 81.7 mph average exit velocity and Chicago's batters missed with 21 of their 58 swings against Scherzer for a healthy 36% whiff rate. Scherzer threw 68 pitches in his final five innings after throwing a season-high 37 pitches in the first.

Still, Scherzer allowing three runs in his first inning as a Ranger was not what anyone had in mind. Fortunately his teammates picked him up and answered Chicago's three-run first inning with four runs over the first four innings, including a game-tying solo homer by Mitch Garver and a go-ahead homer by Marcus Semien. Scherzer exited in line for the win.

"I've kind of had a Jekyll and Hyde season," Scherzer told MLB.com following the trade. "There's been some starts where I pitched well, some starts that haven't gone well. I've been trying to make adjustments, trying to iron it out and figure out what exactly I need to do to execute all my pitches where I want them ... You come here, you've got to win. That's what it's about. But that's where I love to be."

Max Scherzer TEX • P • #31 Rangers debut on Aug. 3 IP 6 H 7 R 3 ER 3 BB 2 K 9 View Profile

The Rangers acquired Scherzer in a deadline deal that sent top prospect Luisangel Acuña (Ronald's younger brother) to the New York Mets. The Mets are paying approximately $35 million of the $58 million Scherzer is owed through the end of next season. Texas also acquired lefty Jordan Montgomery in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Texas added Scherzer and Montgomery because Jacob deGrom will miss the rest of the season with Tommy John surgery and All-Star Nathan Eovaldi is currently on the injured list with a forearm issue. Scherzer and Montgomery join Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, and Dane Dunning in the rotation. Martín Pérez is moving to the bullpen, per the Dallas Morning News.

Thursday was Scherzer's first career start at Globe Life Field. He has pitched in every other current stadium. The Rangers entered Thursday's game in first place in the AL West with a 62-46 record. They're only a half-game up on the Houston Astros.