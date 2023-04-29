The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will not play on Saturday as originally scheduled due to inclement weather. Instead, they'll make up the rained out contest as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 12. While the postponement will have future effects on both team's rotations come August, the Mets will also face immediate consequences.

That's because Mets right-hander Max Scherzer was supposed to complete the 10-game suspension he received for violating Major League Baseball's grip-enhancing substance policy on Sunday. In turn, he was slated to start Monday's series finale against the Braves; returning to face their division rivals was why he decided not to appeal, he previously said. With no game on Saturday, Scherzer's suspension will instead wrap up on Monday, putting him in line to return to the Mets rotation on Tuesday, on the road against the Detroit Tigers.

That Tigers series was already going to be a notable one for the Mets and their rotation. Top free-agent addition Justin Verlander, sidelined all season to date because of a teres major strain, is expected to slot back in on Wednesday. Verlander made his final rehab start on Friday night, tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings on nearly 70 pitches.

This is, of course, the second time Scherzer and Verlander are teammates. The first time came as members of the Tigers. Scherzer pitched for Detroit from 2010-14, while Verlander was in the Motor City from 2005-17.

Right-hander Tylor Megill was supposed to start on Saturday for the Mets. He'll instead go on Sunday. The Mets have not announced their plans for Monday's game. Rookie right-hander José Butto followed Megill in the rotation last time around. The Mets could instead turn to Kodai Senga, who has not pitched since his last start on April 26. Senga would be pitching on full rest, him going on Monday would allow the Mets to avoid 1) giving Butto another start; and 2) giving Senga a long layoff between starts.