May 3 MLB DFS: Daily fantasy baseball picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, pivots, contrarian plays

If you want to cash in huge on your DFS tournaments for MLB action on Thursday, May 3, you need to see what Heath Cummings has to say. Cummings, who hosts the SportsLine DFS Podcast, is CBS Sports' top DFS expert because of his contrarian mind. When the masses flock to a hot hitter, Cummings finds likely regression. When a pitcher struggles in one start, Cummings finds value in the next one.



He is a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports and covers daily fantasy sports of all types. He was also a lead analyst for Daily Fantasy Live. If there's one person whose DFS opinion you should care about, it's Heath's.

On Wednesday, he jumped all over Nationals first baseman Matt Adams at just $2,400 on FanDuel. The result: Adams reached base four times in five at-bats, hitting a home run, scoring twice and recording a pair of RBIs -- returning 34.4 points on FanDuel. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



Now, Cummings is sharing his top contrarian MLB DFS tournament lineups for Thursday. If you want to go big, these are the lineups you need to play because they're full of DFS pivots that will have lower ownership percentages. You can get Cummings' top pivot picks -- and his full lineups -- over at SportsLine.



One pivot pick we'll give away for Thursday: White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson, who is $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.



Davidson hasn't recorded an extra-base hit in his last four games and has no hits in his last five. However, Cummings sees a prime opportunity for him to bust through on Thursday, giving him monstrous upside in tournaments.



"Opposing starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi is allowing a 36.8 percent hard contact rate and a 51.6 percent fly ball rate," Cummings told SportsLine. "Everyone is going to play the other Matt (Chapman)."



Another player Cummings likes on Thursday: Angels pitcher Jamie Barria at $5,900 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.



The rookie starter has pitched just seven innings all season and went for negative points in his last outing. Cummings, however, loves his upside because the Orioles have struggled mightily against right-handed batters, recording just a .282 wOBA.



Cummings is also targeting a hitter priced under $4,100 on both sites who has a dream matchup on Thursday because he has a 64 percent hard-contact rate against lefties this season. This is a pick you're not even thinking about, but it could be the difference in cashing huge or going home with nothing.



