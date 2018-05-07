May 7 MLB DFS: Daily fantasy baseball picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, pivots, contrarian plays

If you want to cash in huge on your DFS tournaments for MLB action Monday, May 7, you need to see what Heath Cummings has to say. Cummings, who hosts the SportsLine DFS Podcast, has emerged as CBS Sports' top DFS expert because of his contrarian mind. When the masses flock to a hot hitter, Cummings finds likely regression. When a pitcher struggles in one start, Cummings finds value in the next one.

He is a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports and covers daily fantasy sports of all types. He was also a lead analyst for Daily Fantasy Live. If there's one person whose DFS opinion you should care about, it's Heath's.

In his Friday lineup, he jumped all over Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor at $3,100 on FanDuel even though his batting average was just .231. The result: Taylor exploded for a home run and a pair of runs scored -- returning 24.9 points on FanDuel, one of his best performances of the year.

Now, Cummings is sharing his top contrarian MLB DFS tournament lineups for Monday. If you want to go big, these are the lineups you need to play because they're full of DFS pivots that will have lower ownership percentages. You can get Cummings' top pivot picks -- and his full lineups -- over at SportsLine.

One pivot pick we'll give away for Monday's slate: Giants starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija, who is $6,900 on FanDuel and $8,400 on DraftKings. "Samardzija is facing the Phillies, a team with the second-highest strikeout percentage (27.1) in baseball vs. RHP," Cummings told SportsLine.

Another player Cummings likes: Reds shortstop Jose Peraza, who is $3,500 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings and facing the New York Mets, which allow the most stolen bases in baseball.

Cummings also is targeting a hitter who has a dream matchup on Monday because he's facing a pitcher who has a low strikeout percentage against right handed hitters, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This is a pick you're not even thinking about, but it could be the difference in cashing huge or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS expert Heath Cummings putting in his contrarian MLB lineups on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal contrarian tournament lineups for Friday on FanDuel and DraftKings, all from CBS Sports' top DFS expert.