McCovey Chroncast #70 - Season 2 Finale

The gang gets back together for one final show in 2017. What's in store for our favorite baseball team?

The last podcast of the calendar year deserves special treatment, so, this one last time, you’re getting Bryan, Doug, Sami and Roger all together to talk the postseason, the nascent offseason, and the year that was in the Giants farm system. What prospects might actually pan out?

We also revisit the NL Manager rankings that Bryan and Doug put together before the start of the season. How well does the list hold up? And, of course, we answer your Twitter questions.

There’s a nonzero chance this podcast becomes old news very quickly, as the GM meetings have already begun. But if that’s the case, then you can bask in simpler times, when the Giants still had Brandon Belt on the roster and fans of his talked about him being on the roster.

The Chroncast will be back in 2018 to go over all the important Giants news. Thanks for listening!

