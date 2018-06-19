Meet the 31-year-old journeyman having baseball's unlikeliest stellar relief season

On Monday, the Washington Nationals acquired reliever Kelvin Herrera from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for three prospects. Herrera joins a bullpen littered with veteran late-inning arms, including Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson, Brandon Kintzler (each acquired at last year's trade deadline) and Shawn Kelley. Yet the most interesting story in the Nats bullpen belongs to Justin Miller, a journeyman who is authoring baseball's unlikeliest relief season.

Miller, who turned 31 on June 13, has made just 10 appearances with the Nationals -- a sample so small its numbers are almost wholly of the descriptive, not predictive persuasion. But in those appearances he's been dominant: he's fanned 22 of the 43 batters he's faced, all the while walking none and allowing one home run. Smothering the opposition to that extent is rare, and Miller's background makes it all the less likely.

Prior to this season, Miller had made 82 big-league appearances, over which he'd posted a 4.99 ERA for two other organizations. Sure, he'd struck out a batter per inning, but another extended look seemed out of the question. Still, Miller changed trainers this offseason on the advice of Kintzler, with whom he shares an agent, and that decision seems to have paid off.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Miller does most of his work with a 94 mph fastball that jumps on hitters due to its rise and his short, deceptive arm action. Batters have whiffed on 38 percent of their swings against the heater, about as often as they've swung and missed at Doolittle's vaunted fastball. When Miller wants to change speeds, he turns to a slider. By and large, though, his game hinges on moving his moderate heat around within the strike zone -- much like Richard Rodriguez, who has ascended from nowhere to have a high-quality season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As with Rodriguez earlier in the year, it's a given Miller will perform worse heading forward. He's not a transcendent talent here to break baseball. What he is, though, is a journeyman reliever who worked hard to get one last real shot -- and who seems to be taking advantage of his opportunity, perhaps in a meaningful enough way to carve out a career as a middle reliever.