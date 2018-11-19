Meet the Rocky Mountain Vibes, a new minor league baseball team with a marshmallow mascot who looks like Guy Fieri

Six days after the Amarillo Sod Poodles took over the internet, the Colorado Sky Sox are stealing their thunder by renaming themselves the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The Vibes are a rookie-level affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, and their mascot is a s'more with his head on fire, who instantly drew comparisons to Food Network personality/Flavortown Mayor Guy Fieri.

The s'more is also throwing up the peace sign, presumably to whoever just made him and was about to eat him. Other logos include a half-eaten flaming marshmallow and a marshmallow with the Colorado flag "C" on a stick.

The Vibes join a proud tradition of MiLB teams coming out of left field for their names, and they're just trying to let the good times roll, man.

Yoooooooo. The Colorado Springs Sky Sox just rebranded as the Rocky Mountain Vibes. AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/wYdeP9Naqf — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) November 19, 2018

The Colorado @skysox have re-branded as the 'Rocky Mountain Vibes.'



Their mascot looks like Guy Fieri dressed as a s'more. We absolutely love it. pic.twitter.com/ro1BN8g6bC — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 19, 2018

Fans will want s'more of the new Rocky Mountain Vibes, coming to Colorado Springs in 2019. 📰: https://t.co/hwUrW4XS8X pic.twitter.com/7bsVXg2FiI — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) November 19, 2018

Presenting Colorado Springs' new Rookie-Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers...the Rocky Mountain Vibes! pic.twitter.com/IYT2ZxJJ98 — Vibes Baseball (@VibesBaseball) November 19, 2018

Oddly enough, it looks like the team was originally going to put it to a poll, but instead it threw out the five options listed (which were the Happy Campers, Lamb Chops, Punchy Pikas, Throttle Jockeys and Rocky Mountain Oysters) and went with the vibes. Naming MiLB teams has become a bit like making action movies: You've got to think about what will move merch.

So you have three forms of burning marshmallows and, of course, there's the "Vibes" script made up of flames hugging a stick.

Your new Colorado Springs Baseball Club... The Rocky Mountain Vibes! pic.twitter.com/ZfnXKE9QUE — Vibes Baseball (@VibesBaseball) November 19, 2018

Get your new Rocky Mountain Vibes merchandise now! Team store is open at the stadium today from 1pm - 5pm. Tuesday from 9am - 5pm and Wednesday from 1pm - 4pm. Buy online now at https://t.co/pkpJXnR9Sd pic.twitter.com/yoAPERtIKl — Vibes Baseball (@VibesBaseball) November 19, 2018

The best names and logos are the ones that incorporate some local history, so credit goes where it's due for the Colorado flag reference. A lot of this merchandise will definitely be cropping up if you live in Colorado, especially around Colorado Springs.