Meet the Rocky Mountain Vibes, a new minor league baseball team with a marshmallow mascot who looks like Guy Fieri
It's the latest team to join the quirkiest minor league team contest
Six days after the Amarillo Sod Poodles took over the internet, the Colorado Sky Sox are stealing their thunder by renaming themselves the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The Vibes are a rookie-level affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, and their mascot is a s'more with his head on fire, who instantly drew comparisons to Food Network personality/Flavortown Mayor Guy Fieri.
The s'more is also throwing up the peace sign, presumably to whoever just made him and was about to eat him. Other logos include a half-eaten flaming marshmallow and a marshmallow with the Colorado flag "C" on a stick.
The Vibes join a proud tradition of MiLB teams coming out of left field for their names, and they're just trying to let the good times roll, man.
Oddly enough, it looks like the team was originally going to put it to a poll, but instead it threw out the five options listed (which were the Happy Campers, Lamb Chops, Punchy Pikas, Throttle Jockeys and Rocky Mountain Oysters) and went with the vibes. Naming MiLB teams has become a bit like making action movies: You've got to think about what will move merch.
So you have three forms of burning marshmallows and, of course, there's the "Vibes" script made up of flames hugging a stick.
The best names and logos are the ones that incorporate some local history, so credit goes where it's due for the Colorado flag reference. A lot of this merchandise will definitely be cropping up if you live in Colorado, especially around Colorado Springs.
