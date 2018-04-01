Meet the rookie reliever who could dethrone Aroldis Chapman as baseball's hardest thrower

Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks is 21 but he hits 100 regularly

Prior to Sunday's clean inning, Jordan Hicks had thrown eight pitches in the major leagues.

Hicks, a 21-year-old right-hander, cracked the Cardinals bullpen this spring despite having never ventured above High-A. His two successful outings have inspired hope, though they don't provide enough of a sample to make many definitive statements about him. Yet the early returns hint at this: Hicks could dethrone Aroldis Chapman as baseball's hardest thrower.

Unlike with statistics, velocity doesn't require a large sample to know whether or not it's legitimate. Throwing hard cannot be faked or forged. Sure, there are factors that can force a pitcher to throw softer than usual -- weather, injury, fatigue, whatever -- and there are calculation errors that can make a pitcher appear to throw harder than he really does. But none of the above seem to apply to Hicks.

Rather, Hicks had done something impressive entering play on Sunday. MLB.com tracks the fastest pitches of the season on one of its Statcast leaderboards. Chapman has so dominated the field that the leaderboard comes with a so-called "Chapman Filter" -- or the option to disqualify him from the conversation. Take a look at the fastest pitches through the season's first three days:

PitcherSpeedFastballPerceived speedSpin rate Extension (Feet)ResultBatterDate

Jordan Hicks

101.6 mph

Two-seam

101.4        mph

2,233 rpm

6.3

Ball

Jay      Bruce

3/29/18

Jordan Hicks

100.9 mph

Two-seam

100.9      mph

1,992 rpm

6.3

Single

Brandon Nimmo

3/29/18

Aroldis Chapman

100.8 mph

Four-seam

102.1      mph

2,523 rpm

6.9

Swinging strike

Justin Smoak

3/30/18

Jordan Hicks

100.8 mph

Two-seam

100.5      mph

2,266 rpm

6.2

Foul

Justin   Bruce

3/29/18

Aroldis Chapman

100.5 mph

Four-seam

100.8      mph

2,573 rpm

6.5

Foul

Josh Donaldson

3/30/18

Jordan Hicks

100.3 mph

Four-seam

99.7        mph

2,240 rpm

6.2

Called strike

Brandon Nimmo

3/29/18

Aroldis Chapman

100.3 mph

Two-seam

101.7      mph

2,583 rpm

7.0

Called strike

Randall Grichuk

3/30/18

Luis Severino

100.2 mph

Four-seam

99.6        mph

2,415 rpm

6.2

Swinging strike

Devon Travis

3/29/18

Aroldis Chapman

100.2 mph

Four-seam

101.0      mph

2,645 rpm

6.7

Foul

Kendrys Morales

3/29/18

Aroldis Chapman

100.2 mph

Four-seam

100.8      mph

2,569 rpm

6.7

Ball

Steven Pearce

3/30/18

Luis Severino

100.1 mph

Four-seam

99.6        mph

2,465 rpm

6.3

Field out

Josh Donaldson

3/29/18

Jordan Hicks

99.8 mph

Four-seam

99.5        mph

2,172 rpm

6.1

Swinging strike

Jay      Bruce

3/29/18

Jordan Hicks

99.7 mph

Two-seam

99.4        mph

2,193 rpm

6.2

GIDP

Yoenis Cespedes

3/29/18

Luis Severino

99.7 mph

Four-seam

99.4        mph

2,281 rpm

6.3

Foul

Devin  Travis

3/29/18

Jordan Hicks

99.7 mph

Two-seam

99.8        mph

2,041 rpm

6.6

Ball

Brandon Nimmo

3/29/18

Yup, there's a pattern there. Hicks had the two fastest, as well as three of the top four, six of the top seven, and seven of the top 15. Only Chapman and New York Yankees starter Luis Severino have been equipped with enough arm strength to reach Hicks's impressive heights. By the way, Hicks threw six fastballs on Sunday -- they averaged 99.7 mph and topped out at 101. The slowest went 98.8 mph, per Statcast.

Before anyone asks, it doesn't seem like Hicks is benefiting from a technological error. Hicks threw in the same game as New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard, who saw his fastball clock in hot, but still about a full mile per hour slower than last year's average. If Hicks's pitches were recording a little hotter than normal, it stands to reason that so would Syndergaard's. Besides, the scouting reports on Hicks support the idea that he's a genuine flamethrower -- one capable of sitting in the upper-90s and touching into triple digits.

Hicks is, therefore, a legitimate candidate to become the fastest pitcher in baseball. 

