Meet the rookie reliever who could dethrone Aroldis Chapman as baseball's hardest thrower

Prior to Sunday's clean inning, Jordan Hicks had thrown eight pitches in the major leagues.

Hicks, a 21-year-old right-hander, cracked the Cardinals bullpen this spring despite having never ventured above High-A. His two successful outings have inspired hope, though they don't provide enough of a sample to make many definitive statements about him. Yet the early returns hint at this: Hicks could dethrone Aroldis Chapman as baseball's hardest thrower.

Unlike with statistics, velocity doesn't require a large sample to know whether or not it's legitimate. Throwing hard cannot be faked or forged. Sure, there are factors that can force a pitcher to throw softer than usual -- weather, injury, fatigue, whatever -- and there are calculation errors that can make a pitcher appear to throw harder than he really does. But none of the above seem to apply to Hicks.

Rather, Hicks had done something impressive entering play on Sunday. MLB.com tracks the fastest pitches of the season on one of its Statcast leaderboards. Chapman has so dominated the field that the leaderboard comes with a so-called "Chapman Filter" -- or the option to disqualify him from the conversation. Take a look at the fastest pitches through the season's first three days:

Pitcher Speed Fastball Perceived speed Spin rate Extension (Feet) Result Batter Date Jordan Hicks 101.6 mph Two-seam 101.4 mph 2,233 rpm 6.3 Ball Jay Bruce 3/29/18 Jordan Hicks 100.9 mph Two-seam 100.9 mph 1,992 rpm 6.3 Single Brandon Nimmo 3/29/18 Aroldis Chapman 100.8 mph Four-seam 102.1 mph 2,523 rpm 6.9 Swinging strike Justin Smoak 3/30/18 Jordan Hicks 100.8 mph Two-seam 100.5 mph 2,266 rpm 6.2 Foul Justin Bruce 3/29/18 Aroldis Chapman 100.5 mph Four-seam 100.8 mph 2,573 rpm 6.5 Foul Josh Donaldson 3/30/18 Jordan Hicks 100.3 mph Four-seam 99.7 mph 2,240 rpm 6.2 Called strike Brandon Nimmo 3/29/18 Aroldis Chapman 100.3 mph Two-seam 101.7 mph 2,583 rpm 7.0 Called strike Randall Grichuk 3/30/18 Luis Severino 100.2 mph Four-seam 99.6 mph 2,415 rpm 6.2 Swinging strike Devon Travis 3/29/18 Aroldis Chapman 100.2 mph Four-seam 101.0 mph 2,645 rpm 6.7 Foul Kendrys Morales 3/29/18 Aroldis Chapman 100.2 mph Four-seam 100.8 mph 2,569 rpm 6.7 Ball Steven Pearce 3/30/18 Luis Severino 100.1 mph Four-seam 99.6 mph 2,465 rpm 6.3 Field out Josh Donaldson 3/29/18 Jordan Hicks 99.8 mph Four-seam 99.5 mph 2,172 rpm 6.1 Swinging strike Jay Bruce 3/29/18 Jordan Hicks 99.7 mph Two-seam 99.4 mph 2,193 rpm 6.2 GIDP Yoenis Cespedes 3/29/18 Luis Severino 99.7 mph Four-seam 99.4 mph 2,281 rpm 6.3 Foul Devin Travis 3/29/18 Jordan Hicks 99.7 mph Two-seam 99.8 mph 2,041 rpm 6.6 Ball Brandon Nimmo 3/29/18

Yup, there's a pattern there. Hicks had the two fastest, as well as three of the top four, six of the top seven, and seven of the top 15. Only Chapman and New York Yankees starter Luis Severino have been equipped with enough arm strength to reach Hicks's impressive heights. By the way, Hicks threw six fastballs on Sunday -- they averaged 99.7 mph and topped out at 101. The slowest went 98.8 mph, per Statcast.

Before anyone asks, it doesn't seem like Hicks is benefiting from a technological error. Hicks threw in the same game as New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard, who saw his fastball clock in hot, but still about a full mile per hour slower than last year's average. If Hicks's pitches were recording a little hotter than normal, it stands to reason that so would Syndergaard's. Besides, the scouting reports on Hicks support the idea that he's a genuine flamethrower -- one capable of sitting in the upper-90s and touching into triple digits.

Hicks is, therefore, a legitimate candidate to become the fastest pitcher in baseball.