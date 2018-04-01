Meet the rookie reliever who could dethrone Aroldis Chapman as baseball's hardest thrower
Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks is 21 but he hits 100 regularly
Prior to Sunday's clean inning, Jordan Hicks had thrown eight pitches in the major leagues.
Hicks, a 21-year-old right-hander, cracked the Cardinals bullpen this spring despite having never ventured above High-A. His two successful outings have inspired hope, though they don't provide enough of a sample to make many definitive statements about him. Yet the early returns hint at this: Hicks could dethrone Aroldis Chapman as baseball's hardest thrower.
Unlike with statistics, velocity doesn't require a large sample to know whether or not it's legitimate. Throwing hard cannot be faked or forged. Sure, there are factors that can force a pitcher to throw softer than usual -- weather, injury, fatigue, whatever -- and there are calculation errors that can make a pitcher appear to throw harder than he really does. But none of the above seem to apply to Hicks.
Rather, Hicks had done something impressive entering play on Sunday. MLB.com tracks the fastest pitches of the season on one of its Statcast leaderboards. Chapman has so dominated the field that the leaderboard comes with a so-called "Chapman Filter" -- or the option to disqualify him from the conversation. Take a look at the fastest pitches through the season's first three days:
|Pitcher
|Speed
|Fastball
|Perceived speed
|Spin rate
|Extension (Feet)
|Result
|Batter
|Date
Jordan Hicks
101.6 mph
Two-seam
101.4 mph
2,233 rpm
6.3
Ball
Jay Bruce
3/29/18
Jordan Hicks
100.9 mph
Two-seam
100.9 mph
1,992 rpm
6.3
Single
Brandon Nimmo
3/29/18
Aroldis Chapman
100.8 mph
Four-seam
102.1 mph
2,523 rpm
6.9
Swinging strike
Justin Smoak
3/30/18
Jordan Hicks
100.8 mph
Two-seam
100.5 mph
2,266 rpm
6.2
Foul
Justin Bruce
3/29/18
Aroldis Chapman
100.5 mph
Four-seam
100.8 mph
2,573 rpm
6.5
Foul
Josh Donaldson
3/30/18
Jordan Hicks
100.3 mph
Four-seam
99.7 mph
2,240 rpm
6.2
Called strike
Brandon Nimmo
3/29/18
Aroldis Chapman
100.3 mph
Two-seam
101.7 mph
2,583 rpm
7.0
Called strike
Randall Grichuk
3/30/18
Luis Severino
100.2 mph
Four-seam
99.6 mph
2,415 rpm
6.2
Swinging strike
Devon Travis
3/29/18
Aroldis Chapman
100.2 mph
Four-seam
101.0 mph
2,645 rpm
6.7
Foul
Kendrys Morales
3/29/18
Aroldis Chapman
100.2 mph
Four-seam
100.8 mph
2,569 rpm
6.7
Ball
Steven Pearce
3/30/18
Luis Severino
100.1 mph
Four-seam
99.6 mph
2,465 rpm
6.3
Field out
Josh Donaldson
3/29/18
Jordan Hicks
99.8 mph
Four-seam
99.5 mph
2,172 rpm
6.1
Swinging strike
Jay Bruce
3/29/18
Jordan Hicks
99.7 mph
Two-seam
99.4 mph
2,193 rpm
6.2
GIDP
Yoenis Cespedes
3/29/18
Luis Severino
99.7 mph
Four-seam
99.4 mph
2,281 rpm
6.3
Foul
Devin Travis
3/29/18
Jordan Hicks
99.7 mph
Two-seam
99.8 mph
2,041 rpm
6.6
Ball
Brandon Nimmo
3/29/18
Yup, there's a pattern there. Hicks had the two fastest, as well as three of the top four, six of the top seven, and seven of the top 15. Only Chapman and New York Yankees starter Luis Severino have been equipped with enough arm strength to reach Hicks's impressive heights. By the way, Hicks threw six fastballs on Sunday -- they averaged 99.7 mph and topped out at 101. The slowest went 98.8 mph, per Statcast.
Before anyone asks, it doesn't seem like Hicks is benefiting from a technological error. Hicks threw in the same game as New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard, who saw his fastball clock in hot, but still about a full mile per hour slower than last year's average. If Hicks's pitches were recording a little hotter than normal, it stands to reason that so would Syndergaard's. Besides, the scouting reports on Hicks support the idea that he's a genuine flamethrower -- one capable of sitting in the upper-90s and touching into triple digits.
Hicks is, therefore, a legitimate candidate to become the fastest pitcher in baseball.
