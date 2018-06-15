Memo to the Mariners: Follow in the footsteps of the 2012 Orioles and the 2016 Rangers

The Mariners lost to the Red Sox Thursday night in a very fun and competitive game between two teams that have been great in 2018. I came away feeling a bit sad, just waiting to hear many writing off the Mariners. "We're going to hear people going through the motions with this 'yep, here comes the regression to the mean' type rhetoric," I thought to myself.

In this day and age when it comes to baseball analysis, we can sometimes fall into mindlessness. That is, we'll spot early-season trends that appear unlikely to continue and instead of just going with "unlikely" it's "can't." The buzzword is "unsustainable." There's no possible way [this team] can keep playing above its head like this, we'll smugly retort.

This is especially the case when a team most didn't expect to contend is sitting in playoff position with a run differential that doesn't match -- particularly so if that team has a lopsided record in one-run games.

At some point, though, we're far enough into the season to start allowing that it's possible said team can keep doing this. I give you the 2018 Seattle Mariners. They currently sit 44-25 with a +27 run differential (which yields an expected record of 37-32, meaning the Mariners are playing seven games over their heads, or so the pythag says).

The Mariners' record in one-run games? Drumroll... 21-10.

That's very good, given that most teams tend to hover around .500 in one-run games over the long haul. It's great, in fact.

Now, conventional -- at least new-school/sabermetric conventional -- wisdom says this means the Mariners are due for a slide. It seems likely they are, especially in looking at the upcoming schedule. They've got three more games against the Red Sox before three at Yankees and three at Red Sox. That's rough and maybe this article will be moot by the end of this stretch.

It's just that no one actually knows for certain the Mariners will backslide. In fact, we have two examples in the two-wild-card era where a team heard all season from "the media" and in-tune fans that this team "can't possibly keep this up." The run was "not sustainable."

For the 2012 Orioles and 2016 Rangers, they defied all those who were so sure the run couldn't be sustained. They sustained.

The 2012 Orioles finished with a +7 run differential, which was good for an expected record of 82-80. Only they won 93 games and an AL Wild Card thanks in large part to going a ridiculous 29-9 in one-run games and 16-2 in extra innings. All year -- all freaking year -- the Orioles and their fans heard they couldn't keep that up. They did.

So did the 2016 Rangers. They finished with a +8 run differential, also good for an 82-80 expected record. These Rangers won 95 games and the AL West, though. Come June or July, their fans were in the Internet version of a riot whenever someone mentioned the run differential or record in one-run games. Well, the Rangers sustained it. They ended up 36-11 in one-run games.

Aside from the success in one-run games, those two teams weren't all that similar. They did have good bullpen success and that seems like an obvious ingredient needed to sustain the one-run record. The 2016 Rangers were hardly a collection of stud bullpen arms, though.

I can offer up one thing: Confidence.

These are human beings. It's not a video game. Once a team starts winning seemingly every single close game into mid-June, the confidence factor in one-run games starts to take over and it's something that every big-league player will tell you is real.

The Mariners do have an excellent back-end duo in the bullpen in Edwin Diaz and Alex Colome. Lefty James Pazos has been unreal and right-hander Chasen Bradford has had success.

More than anything, however, the Mariners have likely be now banded together as a group and have worked themselves into having a swagger about them in close games, the one-run loss to the Red Sox Thursday notwithstanding.

Perhaps this swagger and level of confidence doesn't last and things "even out" as so many expect them to. It happens.

Or perhaps the Mariners join the 2012 Orioles and 2016 Rangers. We've established this kind of unexpected run isn't without very recent precedent.