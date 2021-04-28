New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will look to continue his dominance this season when he takes the mound in the finale of a two-game interleague series against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old deGrom has spent the entirety of his eight-year MLB career with the Mets, the club that drafted him in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. But, did you know that there was once a time in which deGrom almost became a Red Sox?

According to longtime baseball writer Peter Gammons (h/t Red Sox Stats), back in 2012, former Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington had proposed a trade with Mets GM Sandy Alderson for deGrom. At the time, deGrom was only in his second year of professional baseball as he missed the 2011 season due to Tommy John surgery. Ultimately, Alderson had second thoughts and backed out. The two clubs would later agree on a trade in August that sent right-hander Pedro Beato to the Red Sox and catcher Kelly Shoppach to the Mets.

Here are the details from one of Gammons' older columns:

In May 2012, the Red Sox were working on a deal with the Mets for catcher Kelly Shoppach. Ben Cherington asked Sandy Alderson for a soon-to-be 24-year-old right handed pitcher in the Florida State League who had missed the 2011 season after surgery. The name? Jacob deGrom. Alderson seemed comfortable with the original idea, but checking with his minor league people caused him to tell Cherington he had second thoughts. So, finally, Boston received Pedro Beato.

Sorry, Boston fans. That's a tough "what if" scenario to get over. But, for Mets fans, it's a huge sigh of relief that the deal never went through.

With the Mets, deGrom won the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year and back-to-back NL Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019. DeGrom has 50 strikeouts in just 29 innings so far this season and has allowed only one earned run in four starts.

In Wednesday's home outing against the Sox, deGrom will look to become the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts.

He's only the third pitcher with three straight starts of 14 strikeouts or more, joining Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in the exclusive club. Through his first four starts in 2021, deGrom became the first pitcher ever with 50 strikeouts, breaking the mark of 48 that Cleveland's Shane Bieber reached just a few days earlier to tie Nolan Ryan's old record.