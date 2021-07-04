Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in the world right now. That's not even an argument. If someone says otherwise, they don't have enough credibility to be engaged in a baseball discussion. So far in 2020, he's 7-2 with a 0.95 ERA, 0.54(!) WHIP and 136 strikeouts against just 11 walks in 85 innings. If he keeps this up, it'll go down as possibly the best pitcher season of all-time.

Naturally, deGrom should be the NL starter in the All-Star Game a week from Tuesday. Only he's not going to be available. The source for this news is deGrom himself:

The pertinent quote: "I'm supposed to throw Sunday. For me, I don't think it's smart to go pitch in the All-Star Game. I've been a little beat up this first half and obviously missed a few starts that I wish I wouldn't have missed, so I don't think it makes sense for me to throw in it."

He's right, of course. The Mets are in first place and deGrom has battled multiple injuries in the first half. There's no reason to change the rotation in order for him to pitch in a meaningless exhibition game with the whole second half still looming.

Obviously it would be great if the circumstances were different and we'd get deGrom to face that loaded AL lineup for two innings in Coors Field. It would be excellent theater. It just didn't line up with the plans of deGrom and the Mets. It happens.

For those curious: deGrom has never started the All-Star Game. He pitched an inning in 2015 (he struck out all three hitters he faced), 2018 and 2019.