The New York Mets have obtained right-handed pitchers Elieser Hernández and Jeff Brigham from the Miami Marlins in exchange for righty Franklin Sanchez, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Hernández, 27, is the most experienced of the bunch. He's amassed nearly 300 big-league innings, over which he's posted a 5.04 ERA (83 ERA+) and a 2.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those marks overshadow that he had pitched effectively in 2019-20, compiling a 113 ERA+ in 17 outings. The Marlins recently designated him for assignment following a poor effort in 2022.

Hernández primarily threw two pitches last season: a low-90s rising fastball and a slider that served more like a cutter. The latter was his most effective bat-missing pitch. He also throws a changeup and occasionally a sinker. The Mets had three-fifths of their rotation qualify for free agency (ace Jacob deGrom included), so Hernández serves as rotation depth during these uncertain times.

Brigham, 30, has made 53 career big-league appearances. He'll head to the Mets sporting a 4.52 ERA (93 ERA+) for his troubles. In 16 games last season, he showed off a pitch mix that was heavy on sweeping sliders. He also throws a mid-90s fastball. Brigham could potentially serve in a middle-relief capacity for the Mets.

Heading south is 22-year-old Sanchez, a tall right-hander who split last season between A-ball affiliates. In 17 games (seven of them starts), he compiled a 3.79 ERA and a 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He also pitched as part of the Arizona Fall League, though he did not fare well: in seven outings, he surrendered 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits in seven innings. He did not rank in Baseball America's top 30 for the Mets organization.