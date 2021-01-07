The New York Mets have acquired superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor in a six-player trade from Cleveland, the teams announced Thursday. Lindor will qualify for free agency after next season and has been a long time subject of trade rumors. The trade also sends veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco to the Mets.

Cleveland will get major leaguers Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario as well as a pair of prospects in the deal. The full trade:

Mets get : SS Francisco Lindor, RHP Carlos Carrasco

: SS Francisco Lindor, RHP Carlos Carrasco Cleveland gets: INF Andres Gimenez, SS Amed Rosario, RHP Josh Wolf, OF Isaiah Greene

Francisco Lindor CLE • SS • 12 BA .258 R 30 HR 8 RBI 27 SB 6 View Profile

Lindor, 27, is set to earn $20 million this winter in his final year of arbitration, and Cleveland has been eager to move him with the aims of cutting payroll for the upcoming season. Cleveland would rather get a package in return than allow him to walk for a draft pick next winter.

In 2020, Lindor took a slight step back offensively during the 60-game slate, hitting .258/.335/.415 with a career-worst .750 OPS. But his long-term numbers paired with his premium defense at short are extremely impressive. Carrasco, who turns 34 in March, is owed $27 million over the next two seasons, including a $3 million buyout for the 2023 season. The right-hander — who overcame a Leukemia diagnosis in 2019 — recorded a 2.91 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 10.85 K/9 in 68 innings (12 games).

New Mets owner Steve Cohen is having eventful first offseason. They brought back starter Marcus Stroman, signed reliever Trevor May to a two-year contract, agreed to a four-year contract with catcher James McCann and now have added one of the elite shortstops in the game to their roster. The Mets, under Cohen, are hoping to return to contention next season after a disappointing 2020 in which they failed to earn a spot in the expanded postseason. Thus far this winter, Cohen has lived up to his commitment to an aggressive opening statement during his first offseason as an MLB owner.

This is a developing story. CBS Sports will have more shortly.