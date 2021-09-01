New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday morning in White Plains, New York on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the New York Post. Scott "refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer" after being spotted sleeping in his car, but he failed a field sobriety test, White Plains police captain James Spencer told the Post.

The Mets have subsequently announced that Scott will not be on the road as part of the team's next trip. Further, the Mets released the following statement on Wednesday shortly after the Post's report came out: "We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously."

The Post's report notes that Scott is due back in White Plains City Court on Thursday. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Scott attended a fundraiser at owner Steve Cohen's house in Connecticut on the night of the arrest.

Scott initially joined the Mets as an assistant general manager last December after spending nearly two decades with the Boston Red Sox organization. He took over the general manager position in January once the Mets fired Jared Porter following an ESPN report that Porter had harassed a female reporter in part by sending unsolicited, explicit photographs.

Scott's arrest is the latest and most serious blemish in a week full of bad headlines for the Mets. Just a few days ago, the Mets were embroiled in a controversy stemming from Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor, and Kevin Pillar using a "thumbs down" motion to jeer booing fans. Báez apologized for his part in the controversy on Tuesday, and the Mets subsequently won both ends of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

The Mets entered Wednesday with 65-67 record on the season, putting them 5 1/2 games back in both the National League East and the hunt for the National League's second wild card spot.