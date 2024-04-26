The New York Mets are welcoming a big bat to their lineup. On Friday, the Mets announced veteran slugger J.D. Martinez has been added to the active roster, and he will make his 2024 debut in their series-opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Infielder Zack Short was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Martinez will bat fifth behind Pete Alonso in his Mets debut:

Technically, Martinez was called up from Triple-A on Friday. He signed a one-year, $12 million contract on March 23 and agreed to be optioned to the minors to start the regular season so he could get at-bats and get up to speed at the plate. Martinez had to give his consent to go to the minors because his service time level allows him to refuse a demotion.

The 36-year-old Martinez went 6 for 19 (.316) with two doubles in five minor league games, including 3 for 8 with a double in two Triple-A games earlier this week. Martinez did not play from April 7-20 because of a back issue that was serious enough to require a cortisone injection. He has looked healthy since getting back on the field though.

Martinez authored a .271/.321/.572 batting line with 33 home runs with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He even started the All-Star Game as the cleanup hitter. Although he is no longer the fearsome all-around hitter he was in his prime, Martinez remains a bona fide middle-of-the-order bat and a reliable power source.

Short, 28, was 1 for 9 as New York's utility infielder. The Mets could have kept Short and sent D.J. Stewart to Triple-A. Like Martinez, Stewart is a limited DH type, though he is 8 for 32 (.250) with three home runs since starting the season in an 0 for 10 skid. The Mets want to keep his lefty power bat around.

New York enters play Friday with a 13-11 record. They are 13-6 since starting the season 0-5.