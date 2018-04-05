Mets activate Michael Conforto before what should be a fun series vs. Nationals

Particularly in the National League, there are some pretty damn fun series on tap this coming weekend. There's the obvious rivalry series between the Dodgers and Giants, this time in AT&T Park. The Cubs visit the Brewers. The Rockies are playing host to the 4-2 Braves. Diamondbacks and Cardinals features two likely contenders.

Toward the top is also the Mets heading to D.C. for the Nationals first home series of the season. The Nationals have won three of the last four NL East titles with the Mets taking the other in that range. They also have the only pennant from the NL East since the 2009 Phillies and were a wild card team in 2016. Clearly, these two teams have owned the NL East power for the last handful of seasons.

So far this year, the Nationals are unsurprisingly 4-2 while the Mets are 4-1 and have gotten some very positive signs from the roster.

Here's another: The Mets officially have activated center fielder Michael Conforto from the disabled list. He'll hit leadoff Thursday afternoon at Nationals Park.

One might recall that Conforto tore up his shoulder on a swing on Aug. 24 and required surgery to repair a torn capsule. He was a month away from completing his breakout season, too. Conforto, in his age-24 season, hit .279/.384/.555 (145 OPS+) with 20 doubles, 27 homers, 68 RBI and 72 runs scored in 109 games. He was en route to a five-WAR season in all likelihood.

We can't be sure Conforto will return to form early this season, because his injury is a really tough one. Still, he's worked his way back within the expected time frame and has been cleared to play. The lineup with him at the top looks a lot stronger and more well-rounded. Take a look:

Even without much power, Gonzalez seems to have his stroke back (small sample alert!), so the lineup sports potential with Conforto leading the way. They've gotten positive signs from Rosario, Matt Harvey and the bullpen, too.

Now, the Mets have only played five games -- all at home -- and we can't be sure how good the Phillies are, but it's been mostly all good signs so far. And we know the Nationals have a very talented roster.

The pitching matchup in the Nats home opener at 1:05 p.m. ET is a tasty one, too, with Jacob deGrom getting the ball for the Mets and Stephen Strasburg facing Conforto to start the game. Fun!