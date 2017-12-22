Mets add much-maligned former GM to front office in move to boost scouting chops

The Mets are bringing Omar Minaya back into their organization. Getty Images

On Thursday, we covered how the New York Mets intended to compete despite a reduced payroll, and why owner Fred Wilpon was displeased with the New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton addition (hint: it had to do with money). The universal law states all things must come in threes -- even stories that annoy Mets fans. As such, it was a matter of time before something else popped up that allowed folks to make their Mets-inspired jokeyjokes.

Sure enough, the hat trick was completed Friday, when the Mets announced that former general manager Omar Minaya would be rejoining the organization as a special assistant:

We’ve named Omar Minaya a Special Assistant to General Manager Sandy Alderson. https://t.co/elSCEQ17Qi — New York Mets (@Mets) December 22, 2017

Minaya served as New York's GM from 2005-10, a stretch that saw the club make the postseason just once. Along the way, Minaya failed to make the most of a big payroll by authoring a number of questionable deals. (Though, in his defense, no one could have predicted Johan Santana and Jason Bay would have their careers derailed by injuries.) Minaya also oversaw various PR nightmares -- including the bizarre exchange with Adam Rubin that resulted from Tony Bernazard's dismissal.

Minaya's Mets tenure was such that it obscures his well-regarded scouting chops. After all, this is the same individual who signed Sammy Sosa and Juan Gonzalez as youngsters when he was with the Texas Rangers. He had a hand in bringing Jose Reyes to the Mets, too. With that in mind, Minaya seems like he should be an asset to the Mets if they enable him to stick to his strengths by scouting and assisting with player development -- which is the intent, per the press release.

After all, jokes or no jokes, it never hurts to have another experienced evaluator on board -- especially when the goal is to ball on a budget.