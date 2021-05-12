In the eighth inning of the New York Mets 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday (box score), Mets outfielder Albert Almora gave chase to a deep drive by Austin Hays. As you're about to see, Almora pursued the ball with perhaps too much abandon in center field:

Rarely will you see a player crash into the wall at full speed -- the warning track is there to, you know, warn you not to do that -- but Almora didn't appear to let up at all. Hays was credited with a triple on the play, and later in the frame he scored Baltimore's second and final run of the game. He was down for a minute or two after the impact, but as noted above he was able to leave the field under his own power. Here's another promising sign:

Obviously, he'll be thoroughly checked out, but for the time being it seems he avoided any worst-case scenarios, which would seem to be abundant when you run into a wall at full bore. After Almora exited the game, Kevin Pillar shifted over to center, and Dominic Smith replaced Pillar in left.

In 22 plate appearances this season, Almora is batting .048/.091/.048.