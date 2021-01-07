The New York Mets continued to upgrade their roster Thursday with a six-player trade for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco. With the first blockbuster trade in owner Steve Cohen's tenure, the club's odds for the 2021 MLB season improved dramatically.

William Hill Sportsbook nowgives the Mets +1200 odds to win next season's Fall Classic, and +550 chances to win the National League pennant. That's a jump from their odds prior to the trade, when New York had been +1600 to win its first World Series since 1986 and +900 to win the NL pennant. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+200), San Diego Padres (+400) and Atlanta Braves (+425) remain above the Mets for the NL pennant.

As far as the Mets' projected win total for the 2021 season, according to Sportsline, the trade increased their win projection from 86.5 to 87.3. Cleveland saw its projected 89.3 wins drop to 87.2 wins after losing Lindor. The Mets new projected win total actually ranks them as third-most in the National League, behind the Dodgers and Braves.

In addition to acquiring Lindor and Carrasco, the Mets also brought back starter Marcus Stroman, signed reliever Trevor May to a two-year contract and agreed to a four-year contract with catcher James McCann. All the offseason additions should help as team president Sandy Alderson and new general manager Jared Porter try to deliver on Cohen's desire to win a World Series within the next three to five years. And, that's not to say the Mets are completely finished on future signings this winter. The club is reportedly considered to be the leader to sign top free-agent center fielder George Springer.

In 2021, the Mets will be looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. New York has enjoyed just one winning season in the last four years, a disappointing run given a core that has included Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Conforto and Pete Alonso, among others. The Mets went 26-34 and tied for last place in the NL East in the 60-game season.