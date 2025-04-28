Brandon Nimmo tied the New York Mets' single-game franchise record for runs batted in on Monday against the Washington Nationals, plating nine as part of a blowout 19-5 victory (box score). The Mets, in the process, secured a split of the wraparound four-game series.

Nimmo went 4 for 6 on Monday, doubling and launching a pair of home runs: one of the three-run variety, the other a grand slam. The double, for its part, drove in the other two runs.

In addition to being Nimmo's second career grand slam, it marked his seventh career multi-homer game.

Two-time All-Star first baseman Carlos Delgado had previously owned sole possession of the Mets' single-game RBI record. Delgado plated nine runs as part of the 2008 Subway Series against the New York Yankees. Dave Kingman, conversely, was the only other Mets hitter to clear even eight RBI in a game. The Mets did enter Monday with 11 other seven-RBI games.

On a grander scale, Nimmo's big afternoon doubles as the 43rd nine-RBI game in Major League Baseball history. Nearly half of those (20) have occurred since the last round of expansion. Three others have pulled off the feat in the past five years: Shohei Ohtani (who drove in 10 last September), Ryan Mountcastle (nine in April 2023) and Adam Duvall (nine in September 2020).

Nimmo, 32, entered Monday sporting uncharacteristically poor marks through the season's first month. In 27 games, he had hit .192/.239/.337 (64 OPS+) with four home runs and 12 runs batted in. After Monday's outpouring, he's now hitting .218/.261/.418 with six home runs and 21 runs batted in.

Nimmo and the Mets will return home in advance of a three-game set versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.