New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo is set for an MRI after injuring his ankle during a slide into second base in Friday's spring training game against the Marlins. Here's a look:

The extent of the injury isn't yet known, but manager Buck Showalter told reporters after the game that Nimmo himself didn't think it was serious. While doctors didn't see the need for an X-ray, Nimmo will undergo an MRI on the injured ankle on Saturday. The Mets will know more after they receive the results.

Nimmo, who turns 30 in late March, is coming off a 2022 season in which he slashed .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs and an NL-leading seven triples. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 130 across parts of seven major-league seasons, all with the Mets. This offseason, Nimmo and the Mets agreed to terms on an eight-year, $162 million contract extension.

Nimmo's injury comes mere days after the Mets lost All-Star closer Edwin Díaz to a knee injury suffered during a World Baseball Classic mound celebration. Díaz will likely miss the entire 2023 season. The Mets open the 2023 regular season on March 30 at Miami.