It appears that one of the New York Mets biggest offseason acquisitions will miss the start of the 2021 MLB season. Veteran starter Carlos Carrasco -- who was sent to the Mets as part of their blockbuster, six-player trade for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor -- strained his right hamstring while running during a spring training workout Thursday. SNY reported Carrasco will receive an MRI, but there's no official word on a timeline yet.

The right-hander had just resumed throwing on Thursday when he pitched one inning (about 20 pitches) in a simulated game setting. Last week, Carrasco was shut down from throwing (for eight days) last week after he was experiencing elbow soreness.

Mets manager Luis Rojas has cited David Peterson, Joey Lucchesi, Jordan Yamamoto and Jerad Eickhoff as pitchers who could possibly help fill in the open rotation spots in the scenario that Carrasco misses the start of the season. The Mets rotation depth without Carrasco is as follows:

RHP Jacob deGrom RHP Marcus Stroman RHP Taijuan Walker LHP David Peterson LHP Joey Lucchesi

There are still two weeks until the 2021 Opening Day on April 1, and Carrasco has yet to make his spring training debut. While muscle strains vary based on the degree of severity (the MRI will reveal more information), the fact is that Carrasco still hasn't ramped up in subsequent throwing sessions this spring.

The Mets are going to be without Noah Syndergaard until at least late in the first half of the upcoming season, after he underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.