The New York Mets completed a heart-pounding comeback win to advance to the National League Division Series. During Game 3 of the Wild Card Round on Thursday, Mets slugger Pete Alonso blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers to lift his team to a 4-2 win.

Mets radio play-by-play announcer Howie Rose had an exciting call of Alonso's home run, and the team even decided to play his iconic home run call on the team plane.

At first, Rose was clearly a little nervous when his call was played on the plane's airwaves. However, he eventually gave a salute to the plane before getting up to receive a bevy of high fives from team staffers and players alike.

The Mets were trailing 2-0 heading into the top of the ninth inning before Alonso connected on a Devin Williams pitch and sent it over the fence in right field. It was certainly the biggest home run of Alonso's career as Rose even alluded to that fact on the call.

Now the Mets will move on to the NLDS where they'll face a very familiar foe in the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite being NL East rivals, the Mets and Phillies have never faced off against one another in the postseason.

The Phillies have a little bit of an edge as they won seven of the 13 regular-season matchups between the two teams. Still, the Mets are arguably the hottest team in baseball right now, and could be a tough out in the next round.