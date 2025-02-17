The World Baseball Classic returns next spring and New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz wants to be there. Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 2023 WBC, Díaz told reporters over the weekend he hopes to pitch in the 2026 event, though he will check with his bosses with the Mets first.

"No guarantee, but I'm hoping to do it," Díaz said (via Newsday) "I gotta see how this year goes for me. If I have the chance to represent Puerto Rico, 100%, yeah, because it's my country. We don't have the chance to play for our country (often). If everything goes well and the team gives me a chance to go -- because I want to be on the same page with them -- I'll go and represent my country."

Teams can only prevent players from participating in the WBC under certain injury conditions. They can block players who spent 60 total days on the injured list during the most recent MLB season, including at least 15 of the final 60 days of the season. That's it. If Díaz stays healthy in 2025, he could go to the 2026 WBC, and the Mets wouldn't be able to stop him. Clearly though, he values their input and wants their blessing.

Díaz suffered a complete patellar tendon tear in his right knee celebrating Puerto Rico's win over the heavily favored Dominican Republic team in the 2023 WBC. He required surgery and the recovery sidelined him for the season. Díaz's injury contributed to New York's disappointing 75-87 record in 2023.

Díaz returned from the knee injury last season and was very good, albeit not as otherworldly as his 2022 effort, when he posted a 1.21 ERA and struck out 118 of the 235 batters he faced, or 50.2%. Last year Díaz went 20 for 27 in save chances and had a 3.52 ERA in 53 ⅔ innings. He was especially good late in the season, as the Mets rallied to clinch a wild-card spot.

It should be noted it's possible Díaz won't be with the Mets in 2026. His contract allows him to opt out after the 2025 season. He would be walking away from two years and $38 million, a hefty sum, though the $19 million average annual value is right in line with the game's highest-paid relievers. With an excellent 2025, Díaz could opt out, or at least leverage the opt out in an extension.

Díaz, 31 next month, is entering the third year of the record five-year, $102 million contract he signed after that dynamite 2022 season. It is the richest reliever contract in history in terms of total value and average annual value. The upcoming season with be Diaz's sixth with the Mets.

WBC rosters will not be finalized until next February. Qualifying events begin this weekend in Taiwan and continue next month in Arizona. Puerto Rico is one of 16 teams with an automatic berth into the 2026 WBC.