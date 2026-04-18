A pair of National League expected contenders will meet on Saturday's MLB schedule as the New York Mets visit the Chicago Cubs. Chicago (10-9) won Friday's series opener, 12-4, to give the Cubs their fourth straight victory. New York (7-13) has now lost nine games in a row, which is its longest losing streak since dropping 11 straight in 2004. Freddy Peralta (1-1, 3.86 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, and he'll be opposed by Jameson Taillon (0-1, 4.86) of the Cubs.

First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago. New York went 4-2 versus the Cubs last season. The latest Cubs vs. Mets odds list Chicago as the -112 favorite on the money line (risk $112 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Mets vs. Cubs picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Cubs vs. Mets predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Mets and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Mets money line Mets -104, Cubs -112 Cubs vs. Mets over/under 8.5 runs Cubs vs. Mets run line Mets -1.5 (+162) Cubs vs. Mets picks See picks at SportsLine Cubs vs. Mets streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Mets vs. Cubs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cubs vs. Mets, the model is going Over 8.5 total runs in over/under betting. The total was eclipsed in a big way in Friday's opener with 16 combined runs, and that's been par for the course for Chicago this season. The Over is 12-6-1 for the Cubs, which is the fourth-highest rate in all of baseball, and the Over is 10-2 when Chicago plays a fellow National League squad. The Over has now hit in back-to-back games for the Mets, and the Over sports a 5-3 record over New York's last eight road games.

Peralta is well-acquainted with the Cubs from his time in the NL Central, but he won't exactly be glad to face them on Saturday. Over his last five outings versus Chicago last year, Peralta had a 4.74 ERA, over two runs more than his 2.70 ERA on the season. As for Taillon, he's struggled just as much against who he'll see tomorrow, as he's allowed a .293 career batting average (41 for 140) versus current Mets batters. SportsLine's model projects 9.4 combined runs. Get the Mets vs. Cubs money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cubs vs. Mets picks

After simulating every pitch of Mets vs. Cubs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cubs vs. Mets, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.