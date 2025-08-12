The New York Mets, 1-8 in August entering Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves, are taking steps to improve their rotation. Veteran Frankie Montas will move to the bullpen, manager Carlos Mendoza announced prior to the game. Montas' rotation slot, scheduled to come around next on Saturday, could be filled by someone currently at Triple-A -- perhaps top prospects Brandon Sproat or Nolan McLean, both deemed to be "in the conversation" by Mendoza.

Montas, 32, inked a one-year deal with a player option for the 2026 season over the winter. He suffered a strained lat during spring training that sidelined him until late June, and he's struggled over his eight appearances (seven starts) since returning to the active roster. Indeed, Montas heads to the bullpen having amassed a 6.38 ERA (62 ERA+) and a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions have been safely below replacement level, according to Baseball Reference.

The Mets have used 14 starting pitchers over their last 53 games, yet only one of them has completed six or more innings in a contest: David Peterson. The Mets are 22-31 in that stretch, with non-Peterson starters combining for a 5.32 ERA.

Sproat, 24, is a former second-round draft pick who has amassed a 4.10 ERA and 1.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 101 innings this season at the Triple-A level. He has a six-pitch mix, including a 96 mph fastball (albeit with dead-zone properties) and two secondary offerings (changeup, curveball) with whiff rates above 30% to date.

McLean, 24, was a third-round draft pick in 2023. He's compiled a 2.78 ERA and a 2.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 Triple-A appearances. McLean, too, has a varied arsenal led by a mid-90s fastball. His top swing-and-miss offering so far this season has been a curveball with a near-50% whiff rate.

Neither Sproat or McLean are on the 40-man roster, meaning an additional transaction would be needed to add them. (Ditto for right-hander Jonah Tong, who only just received a promotion to Triple-A). Sproat is in line to pitch on Wednesday based on his past schedule, but the Mets could always shuffle their rotation as needed. Meanwhile, McLean would be working on an extra day of rest come Saturday.

Brandon Waddell and Dom Hamel, both already on the 40-player roster, have each been optioned recently, meaning they're ineligible to return except to replace an injured player. Additionally, you can scratch out veteran right-hander Paul Blackburn as a candidate. He's not appeared in the majors since June 28 on account of a shoulder impingement. Mendoza ruled out the possibility of Blackburn rejoining the rotation on Saturday.