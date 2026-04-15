Shohei Ohtani takes the mound on Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets. New York (7-11) has lost seven straight games, while Los Angeles has won four of its last five games. The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series against the Mets. Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his third start of the season. In Ohtani's last outing, he gave up just one unearned run on four hits over six innings against the Blue Jays in a no-decision. He'll be countered by the Mets' Clay Holmes (2-1, 1.50 ERA).

First pitch is at 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The latest Mets vs. Dodgers odds list Los Angeles as the -207 favorite on the money line (risk $207 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Dodgers vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the Mets vs. Dodgers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Dodgers:

Mets vs. Dodgers money line Dodgers -207, Mets +171 Mets vs. Dodgers over/under 8 runs Mets vs. Dodgers run line Mets +1.5 (-124) Mets vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Mets vs. Dodgers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mets vs. Dodgers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Mets vs. Dodgers, the model is going Over 8 total runs in over/under betting. Ohtani has done well against the Mets offensively, hitting .294 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 18 career games. This will be the first time Ohtani has pitched against the Mets.

Holmes has a 4.35 ERA with nine strikeouts over eight regular season games against the Dodgers, and his record is 1-1 against them. Francisco Lindor is expected to lead the way offensively for the Mets, with 1.96 total bases as the teams combine for 10.1 runs, clearing the total 63% of the time. Get the Mets vs. Dodgers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Mets vs. Dodgers picks

After simulating every pitch of Mets vs. Dodgers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.