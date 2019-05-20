Mets explain why Robinson Cano was not benched for failing to run out an eventual double play

The Mets are at their latest low point after getting swept by the otherwise hapless Marlins. Manager Mickey Callaway, who may soon be relieved of his duties, came out of it in the worst shape, but veteran second baseman Robinson Cano wasn't far behind. That's because Cano -- twice in the span of three games -- failed to run out a batted ball and as a consequence was doubled up.

On Friday night, Cano failed to run out an eventual double-play grounder because, he said, the Marlins Park scoreboard incorrectly showed two outs. To be fair Cano would've been doubled up no matter how quickly he beat it down the line, but it was an unfortunate look. A more unfortunate look is that something similar happened again in the series finale on Sunday:

Robinson Cano fails to run it out yet again. It's a clubhouse killing move. #LGM (Via SNY) pic.twitter.com/NSiiScVPQ4 — Elite Sports NY (@EliteSportsNY) May 19, 2019

This one certainly isn't the residue of laziness or anything like that. Cano thought the ball was foul and thus didn't run. When it did nick the chalk, though, catcher Chad Wallach pounced and started the 2-6-3. As with the other play, no amount of hustle on Cano's part changes the outcome.

Afterward, the embattled Callaway was of course asked about it in light of Friday's similar gaffe:

"I didn't feel like that was enough to warrant taking him out of the game at that point.”



Mickey Callaway discusses Robinson Cano not running to first today:pic.twitter.com/yAgWftfH43 — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 19, 2019

Cano was also asked about the play after the game:

Why didn't Robinson Cano run?



"I thought it was a foul ball" pic.twitter.com/8WWTZedi3f — SNY (@SNYtv) May 19, 2019

A lot -- a lot -- of players don't hustle down the line on plays that seem routine off the bat. Cano is certainly one of them, and this has been the case throughout much of his career. Doing so twice in such short order, however, means he's going to be subject to even more criticism. Put this against the Mets' failure to meet expectations this season, and it looks even worse. Cano deserves to be a Hall of Famer someday, but this isn't doing his reputation any favors, fair or not.

The real issue with Cano in 2019 is that he's not hitting. Perhaps that's not surprising for a 36-year-old, but it is surprising in the sense that Cano has before this season staved off any signs of decline. Not surprisingly, though, his lack of hustle rather than his lack of production became the story over the weekend.