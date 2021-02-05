In one of the most biggest moves of the MLB offseason, reigning Cy NL Young Award winner Trevor Bauer announced that he's signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The announcement comes after the New York Mets were aggressively attempting to add Bauer to the their already talented starting rotation. Instead, he picked the reigning World Series Champions -- who also have a loaded rotation.
Bauer's deal with the Dodgers is a three-year contract that will be worth $102 million. In addition, Bauer can opt out of the deal after the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Over the next two years, Bauer will make $40 million and $45 million, respectively.
He accumulated a 5-4 record to go along with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The ace helped lead the Cincinnati Reds to their first postseason berth since 2013.
While the Dodgers ultimately ended up to be the destination for Bauer, his official website actually had a link to new Mets merchandise for the star pitcher about an hour before the announcement. There was also a signed Mets hat from Bauer listed as a giveaway on the site.
Those links and items were eventually deleted. Then, there was a signed Dodgers hat from Bauer listed as a giveaway.
So, as should come as no surprise, Mets fans had a lot to say concerning Bauer and his decision to sign with the Dodgers. After all, the team made a huge splash earlier this offseason when New York acquired All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade with the Cleveland Indians. The Mets front office was hoping to pair Bauer with the likes of Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman.
Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, even had some parting words for Mets fans.
Mets fans, y’all will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thanks for all the great memes and photoshops— Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) February 5, 2021
💙🧡 you can hate us, but we still love you
Here's how the Mets fanbase reacted to the Bauer signing.
We have Degrom. 2 Cys. Where's your second? Thank you for going to LA— joel davis (@arvidingum) February 5, 2021
Trevor Bauer really think he Bron going to LA with his announcement. Cringe.— Trang (@traaang) February 5, 2021
Who does #Trevorbauer think he is? What a scrub #lgm— Gerhard Zuniga (@gerhard_zuniga) February 5, 2021
omg noooo i’m so sad we didn’t make trevor bauer the highest paid player in MLB history https://t.co/5UmFUODgy5— Tyler (@DeGromsBurner) February 5, 2021
Trevor Bauer was really good in 2018. He was bad in 2019. He won Cy Young in 11-start pandemic shorted 2020 season. Dodgers can have him.— Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) February 5, 2021
Trevor Bauer's going to make more money than the best pitcher in baseball.....that deGrom deal was a freaking STEAL for the Mets— Rob @ Yankee Chronicles (@Rob_B5199) February 5, 2021
Ehhh, pitched against the AL and NL central— Hoodie Bernie (@BC_FPL) February 5, 2021
Let’s see how it goes vs real lineups
Trevor Bauer is pulling the ultimate heel turn on us Mets fans when he signs in LA.— Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) February 5, 2021
Gutless. Couldn’t handle the big city.— Jay Roberts (@JayMets1) February 5, 2021
Tbh kinda pathetic to go to a stacked team because you can’t be a star pitcher on a good team— Ryan Hanson (@OC_LA_SportsFan) February 5, 2021
You're afraid of NY pic.twitter.com/pBn9nvpb9Q— Kyle (@Moses0507) February 5, 2021
Couldn’t handle that he’d be the fifth best starter on the team— Rob (@robstarink) February 5, 2021